The Marietta Daily Journal will begin publishing electronic versions, or E-editions, on Sunday and Monday beginning later this month.
The E-edition is an electronic version of the MDJ that resembles the pages in the print editions, mirroring each day’s publication. When the MDJ reduced to a five-day-per-week frequency in print, the MDJ stopped producing the E-editions for Sundays and Mondays.
Later this month, those E-editions will return.
“As our readers move from print to digital products, many still like the look of a traditional newspaper, even if it’s online,” said J.K. Murphy, V.P. of Content for Times-Journal, Inc. “While we no longer deliver a print newspaper on Sundays and Mondays, we still provide news digitally and want to do so in the different formats people prefer. We have the website at mdjonline.com, the MDJ app and now the electronic version of news pages seven days per week,” Murphy said.
The Sunday E-edition will look like a traditional Sunday paper with news, college football coverage this fall, the Sunday color comics, weekly TV listings and crossword puzzles.
The Monday E-edition will include news, sports, the comics page, the TV listings grid and the weather page.
They will be available by going online and clicking on the e-edition tab in the menu bar or downloading the MDJ app on your smartphone. The e-edition is included with any print or digital subscription. Print subscribers must create a free online account with a username and password at mdjonline.com to access the edition.
“The idea is to give our print subscribers a publication that they are familiar with on Sundays and Mondays. We invite them to check out the products and for those who missed the Monday puzzles, they can now go online and easily print them out,” Murphy said.
For print subscribers, the Weekend edition delivered on Saturday will not change.
