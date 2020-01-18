Every third Saturday, Kennesaw’s Smith-Gilbert Gardens hosts a guided bird watching tour where visitors can walk the gardens and peek at some beautiful birds with the help of an expert bird watcher.
Tour Guide Julia Elliott, who is also the owner of Bird Watcher Supply Co., led a group of eight bird-lovers Saturday, pausing to point out distant birds or to imitate their songs.
Elliott said Smith-Gilbert Gardens is one of the best places in town to see birds, especially during spring or fall. The grounds are right in the middle of a migratory flyway, so during migration season, birders can see scores of species that are native to other parts of the country.
But even during the winter, there are plenty of native birds to be seen, and Elliott pointed out species including cardinals, crows, robins, red-bellied woodpeckers, golden-crowned kinglets, Carolina chickadees and even a turkey vulture circling the park looking for carrion.
With each sighting, Elliott shared a bit of information about what makes the birds unique — turkey vultures, for instance, can be distinguished from black vultures, Georgia’s other native vulture species, by the characteristic rocking motion turkey vultures make in flight.
“To me, the most fascinating part about bird watching is bird behavior,” she said. “I like the way they look, too, but I’m fascinated by their behavior. So you’ll hear a lot of stories from me about behavior. … If I have a cool story about a bird, I’ll share it, just taking something that people take for granted every day, just an ordinary bird, and giving them something that just makes it more special. So it’s like, ‘Yeah, we see cardinals every day, but did you know,’ and it just makes them more interesting.”
Elliott said getting started with bird watching can be as easy as hanging up a bird feeder in your yard, but she recommends finding other enthusiasts to help show you the ropes.
“Come here for a walk, go down to the local bird store, go to Bird Watcher Supply Co., talk to the staff there, put a bird feeder out, put a birdhouse out,” she said. “If you’re interested in the natural world, interested in birds and birding, there’s lots of ways to get involved. Atlanta Audubon does walks like this, Smith-Gilbert does walks like this. There’s places that you can go and in groups that you can join that can like help you get started.”
Smith-Gilbert is located at 2382 Pine Mountain Road in Kennesaw and is open Tuesday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The guided bird walks are free with admission and last from 9:30 to 11 a.m.
Next month, the gardens will host the Great Backyard Bird Count, a worldwide bird census led by the Cornell Lab of Ornithology and National Audubon Society. Previous years’ events have turned out over 30 species of bird flocking around the gardens over the course of just a few hours.
“Scientists and bird enthusiasts can learn a lot by knowing where the birds are,” according to the Audubon Society. “Bird populations are dynamic; they are constantly in flux. No single scientist or team of scientists could hope to document and understand the complex distribution and movements of so many species in such a short time.”
This year’s Great Backyard Bird Count will take place from Feb. 14 to 17, and anyone can participate from their home by downloading the app at www.birdcount.org.
Smith-Gilbert Gardens’ event will be held Saturday, Feb. 15 and feature a bird count and other avian activities for all ages.
For more information, visit www.smithgilbertgardens.com.
