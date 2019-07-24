The 43rd annual Collectible Glass Show and Sale, sponsored by the Peach State Depression Glass Club, will take place this Saturday, July 27 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, July 28 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The show will take place at the Cobb County Civic Center, Hudgins Hall. GO!
Twenty-eight national exhibitors share their American-made glass collections from the 1880s through 1970s. A variety of glassware will be featured like kitchenware, decorative glass, table settings, and pottery in attractive displays.
“I am always amazed and overwhelmed by the breathtaking beauty of the vintage and collectible glass displayed by our exhibitors/dealers,” said Dee Komro, this year’s show co-chair. “When you enter the arena at the Cobb County Civic Center and look out from the balcony, it hits you as to the size of the display and the sparkling glass below.”
The show is an opportunity to find that sought-after piece for your collection or a gift for a friend, as well as learn about glass and its history.
“We encourage our attendees to develop a working relationship with our knowledgeable dealers and to attend our free seminars. This is the perfect way to learn more about the glass you collect or developing a new interest. Glass making and its history are quite intriguing,” Komro said.
Featured seminars are “Fenton Art Glass Baskets” with club member Kathy Campbell on Saturday, July 27 from 11 to 11:30 a.m.; “Elegant Colors of Heisey” with exhibitor Barbara Bartlett on Saturday, July 27 from 12:30 to 1 p.m.; ”Fired-Up for Fire-King” with club member Bob Dahlhofer on Saturday, July 27 from 2 to 2:30 p.m.; and “Jadeite” with dealer Stephen Moniz on Sunday, July 28 from 1:30 to 2 p.m.
Proceeds from the show will support student scholarships in the Fine Arts Department (glass blowing) at Georgia Southwestern State University in Americus, Ga. It will also provide support to National Depression Glass Museum in Wellington, Kan.; the Museum of American Glass in Weston, West Va.; and the Houston Museum in Chattanooga, Tenn.
“The glass club which sponsors this event is a nonprofit organization whose proceeds go to support student scholarships and glass museums across the country. Many club members work very hard for six months organizing, planning and implementing this event. Our hope is that those who attend will enjoy the experience as much as we do in bringing it to you,” Komro said.
Club members will be available to provide Glass ID on both days at no charge. Glass repair on small chips and rough edges will also be available for a fee. Door prizes for registered guests will be given out throughout the weekend.
The Cobb County Civic Center, Hudgins Hall is at 548 South Marietta Pkwy., Marietta 30060. Admission costs $8 per person and is good for both days. Early shopping tickets are $15 per person for Saturday from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. Children under 16 will be free with an accompanying adult. Learn more at 43rd annual collectible glass show and sale by visiting psdgc.com.
