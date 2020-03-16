Comcast announced steps to help ensure people stay connected to the internet as more schools suspend classes and companies encourage employees to work from home due to the coronavirus.
Comcast is implementing the following new policies for the next 60 days and other important initiatives:
- Xfinity WiFi hotspots across the country will be available to anyone who needs them for free – including non-Xfinity Internet subscribers. For a map of Xfinity WiFi hotspots, visit www.xfinity.com/wifi. Once at a hotspot, consumers should select the “xfinitywifi” network name in the list of available hotspots and then launch a browser.
- While the vast majority of Comcast customers do not come close to using 1TB of data in a month, the company is pausing data plans for 60 days giving all customers unlimited data for no additional charge.
- Comcast will not disconnect a customer’s internet service or assess late fees if they contact the company and let them know that they can’t pay their bills during this period. Comcast care teams will be available to offer flexible payment options and can help find other solutions.
- New customers will receive 60 days of complimentary Internet Essentials service, which is normally available to all qualified low-income households for $9.95/month. For all new and existing Internet Essentials customers, the speed of the program’s Internet service was also increased to 25 Mbps downstream and 3 Mbps upstream. That increase will go into effect for no additional fee and it will become the new base speed for the program going forward.
- For those with school-age students at home, Comcast has created new educational collections for all grade levels in partnership with Common Sense Media. Customers can just say “education” into their X1 or Flex voice remote. To help keep customers informed, the company also has created a collection of the most current news and information on Coronavirus. Just say “Coronavirus” into your X1 or Flex voice remote.
For more information, visit http://www.comcastcorporation.com/COVID-19/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.