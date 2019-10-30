Bundle up if you’re heading out this Halloween, as Cobb’s weather forecast for Thursday includes heavy showers and storms through to 7 p.m., making way in the later evening for gusty winds and cold temperatures.
“Even though the showers and storms will be pushing east of Marietta and out of Cobb after 7 p.m., the temperature will be dropping rapidly, from the upper 40s around 7 p.m. to the mid or low 40s around 9 p.m.,” National Weather Service meteorologist Adam Baker told the MDJ. “We’ve got some strong gusting winds out of the northeast also, getting up to 25 or 30 miles per hour, and that means the wind chill temperatures are going to be close to 40 degrees at 7 p.m. and even in the mid to upper 30s by 9 p.m.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.