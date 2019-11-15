MARIETTA — Portable heaters have been installed at Switzer Central Library after cold weather forced it to close early on Tuesday.
The 64,000-square foot library closed this summer for renovations, but a small portion reopened in September, offering returns via book drop, held item pickups, a small number of public computers and small collections of adult, youth and media material for checkout.
County spokesman Ross Cavitt said the building’s main boiler system was shut off during construction and cold weather arrived earlier than expected.
The library is open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, but it closed around 6 p.m. on Tuesday due to the cold.
“One (heating) unit just wasn’t big enough to take care of this room with the height of the ceilings,” said Alexandra Beswick, the manager of Cobb County Public Library System’s central region. Two additional units were installed Wednesday, she added.
According to one patron, the library is still working out some kinks.
“We came in there this morning and it was very cold. I left my jacket on,” west Cobb resident Bert Ledford said Thursday afternoon although he added that it had warmed since then.
According to Cavitt, two additional heaters were installed Friday morning.
