In the midst of last year’s uproar over the approval of a condominium complex within the accident potential zone of Dobbins Air Reserve Base, Cobb Chairwoman Lisa Cupid turned to county code to defend the move.
Cupid, facing allegations at the time that the zoning approval was inconsistent with the county’s own development guidelines, referred to one subsection in particular she said backed up the decision by the board’s three Democrats.
The passage in question begins by stating no development in the base’s accident potential zone — the area near the base where crashes are most likely to occur — shall be approved which conflicts with the military’s land use standards. Those standards, in this case, had advised against approval of the condominiums.
But, it goes on to say, “existing adjoining uses, historical uses, and height may be taken into account when making decisions on land use cases before the Board of Commissioners. This does not preclude the board from considering other factors on a case-by-case basis.”
A new proposal in the county’s 2022 amendment package would strike that language entirely. Commissioner JoAnn Birrell, who’s sponsoring the amendment, said the change would protect the base by removing the board’s discretion on Dobbins-related zoning matters.
“It’s important because I don’t want the base to ever be in jeopardy of closing, for one thing. With not only the base, but our military that serve at Dobbins, all the branches that are in Dobbins, the Air Force National Guard, Navy, Marines — I don’t want to ever put them in jeopardy,” she told the MDJ Monday.
Birrell alluded to fears raised during last year’s controversy that approving residential development near the base could jeopardize its chances during the Base Realignment and Closure (BRAC) process.
“There’s also other organizations that would be impacted if that did happen, as far as Georgia Tech research and Lockheed. The number of employees they have, and jobs, and the economy that they bring to Cobb. It would be devastating to us for that to happen, and I don’t ever want to see that happen.”
West Cobb Commissioner Keli Gambrill told the MDJ she’ll be supporting the proposal, saying she was in favor of removing the board’s “leeway” on the subject.
Cupid, meanwhile, declined to comment directly on the proposal until she had spoken further with her colleagues, but said, “it’s important to be mindful of all interests that are in the area, and the code as it is written today enables us to do so.”
The Cobb Planning Commission will discuss the full slate of code amendments Tuesday at 7 p.m. The Board of Commissioners will host two public hearings on the amendments on Jan. 25 and Feb. 8.
