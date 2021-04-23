Want to own a slice of “Karate Kid” history?
Now’s your chance: the east Cobb mansion that plays host to the series’ modern-day reboot, “Cobra Kai,” has hit the market for $2.6 million.
The show’s third season premiered on Netflix earlier this year, and features Ralph Macchio, who plays protagonist Daniel LaRusso from the original 1984 film, as the owner of a successful chain of car dealerships.
“Known by millions as the LaRusso Mansion from Netflix’s smash hit, Cobra Kai, Villa Flora offers an unparalleled lifestyle right in the heart of East Cobb,” the listing reads. “If these walls could talk, they’d speak of countless parties lined with notable guests throughout history. From two sitting former U.S. Presidents to legendary golfer Arnold Palmer, the estate offers the next owner the opportunity to own a piece of history.”
The six-bedroom, six-bathroom, 9,000-foot mansion sits on 11 acres off Woodlawn Drive in the Paper Mill subdivision.
Built in 2008, the house was inspired by its owners’ time living on the Amalfi Coast in Italy, according to the listing.
"Villa Flora is the creation of an award-winning architect and an international chef, built to serve as their personal home," it reads. "During the restoration, every detail was considered - from the Lodowici Terra Cota roof to the Pella doors and windows, no expense was spared."
Amenities include five fireplaces — including one in the master bedroom — a wet bar, cathedral ceilings and a car port.
The Cobb County Tax Assessor valued the property at $1.3 million last year. The estimated tax last year was just under $14,000.
