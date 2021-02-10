“I always get accused of bad news, and so we do have some good news as of late,” Cobb-Douglas Public Health Director Janet Memark told the Cobb Board of Commissioners on Tuesday.
The news: Cobb’s two-week average of new infections is at 473 people per 100,000.
“Coming off the holidays, it seems we have finally started to come off of that” holiday surge, Memark said. “Remember, we were more than double these rates just a few weeks ago.”
Nevertheless, deaths remain high.
Twelve Cobb Countians were reported dead Tuesday due to COVID-19, a reminder that while overall case numbers across the county and Georgia continue to decline, the virus continues to rapidly claim lives.
Memark called deaths a lagging indicator, in that they do not rise along with infections, but weeks afterward.
A Cobb-Douglas Public Health report, including data on how the coronavirus is affecting different ZIP codes, genders and ages, is available at reports.mysidewalk.com/17554e75c1#c-452027.
For the Georgia DPH’s full report, visit dph.georgia.gov/covid-19-daily-status-report.
National data can be found at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s website at cdc.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.