The Cobb Community Foundation honored Howard Koepka with its award for visionary philanthropy on Monday, citing his work helping to distribute food to the needy during the pandemic.
The award was presented at the Cobb Chamber of Commerce's Marquee Monday event, its last of the year.
"When you meet him, you will pick up very quickly that Howard Koepka is not about Howard Koepka," said Cobb Community Foundation director Shari Martin. "Howard Koepka is all about everyone else."
Koepka is part of the church consulting team at the Noonday Association of Churches, a network of more than 100 churches throughout metro Atlanta.
Koepka coordinates the communications among 20 or more organizations distributing food in Cobb County, including MUST Ministries, the Cobb and Marietta school districts and Cobb Senior Services, as well as smaller organizations.
Because of his work, Martin said, county nonprofits are sharing resources in ways they never have before.
"They're sharing food, they're sharing trucks, they're sharing reefers, they're sharing forklifts and pallet jacks, things that I didn't even know what they were before all this hit," she said. "Because of him, there are people in South Cobb who didn't have access to food, who now are receiving food ... I can't begin to tell you all this man has done."
Koepka kept his remarks short, saying such personal accolades made him uncomfortable.
"While God may have myself and Noonday Association in the position of helping (to) be the hub of the wheel, keeping everything going, keeping everything working — if so many nonprofit partners and business partners are not doing their part ... this just does not happen," he said, "so I will accept this, but I'm going to accept it on behalf of hundreds of people who worked tirelessly this entire year to make it happen."
The award, the James L. Rhoden Award for Visionary Philanthropy, was created by the Cobb Community Foundation's Board of Directors in 2003 to celebrate the organization's 10th anniversary. The award is named after the foundation's founding chairman, Cobb businessman Jim Rhoden.
