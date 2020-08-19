Cobb County's nursing homes and other care homes are seeing fewer new cases of the coronavirus than earlier in the pandemic, though the virus has arrived more recently at a few facilities, per reports from the Georgia Department of Community Health.
As of Tuesday, at 37 Cobb nursing homes, assisted living facilities and personal care homes that reported to the state, 909 residents have had confirmed coronavirus infections.
The report consists of homes that have reported at least one case of COVID-19 among residents or staff, and that have at least 25 beds.
According to the state report, 168 long-term care residents at these Cobb facilities have died of COVID-19-related illness. At least 686 have recovered. And, a reported 374 employees at the reported local homes have had confirmed infections.
A reported 3,077 residents at the homes have been tested for the virus.
Valerie Crow, a spokesperson for Cobb-Douglas Public Health, said public health officials are seeing slowed COVID-19 spread at nursing homes and other facilities for the sick and the elderly, but such places are continuing to experience new outbreaks.
"The cases and outbreaks in (long-term care facilities) are slowing, however, we have dozens of outbreaks still ongoing in some of our LTCFs, and we just had five new facilities report at least one case to public health in the past week," she said in an email.
As of Monday, 44 out of 143 COVID-19 outbreaks in Cobb and Douglas counties were at long-term care facilities, not including the five new facilities, Crow said.
"So, it is definitely still a concern in this high-risk group," she said.
Since July 23, the last time the MDJ reported the state's long-term care COVID-19 data, four personal care homes have reported cases to the state for the first time: Cadence Marietta, with one staff member testing positive; Daybreak Village Senior Living Community, with one resident testing positive; Peachtree Creek Assisted Living Community, with one resident testing positive; and Kennesaw Place, with five residents and two staff members testing positive.
Most of the homes on the list have reported low numbers of new cases among residents since July. Some — including Autumn Breeze Health and Rehab and Signature Health Care of Marietta, which earlier in the pandemic reported large numbers of residents infected — have had no new cases at all since then.
Exceptions include Anderson Mill Health and Rehabilitation Center, a 100-resident nursing home in Austell, which saw 56 more COVID-19 infections among residents than last month. The total number of cases there is 77. Nine residents have died of the disease, six more than were reported last month.
At Pruitthealth-Marietta, 26 residents have died of COVID-19, 18 more than were reported July 23. The nursing home, with a population of 97, reported 14 new residents tested positive, and has had 106 cumulative resident cases. There have been 23 cases among employees.
Since last month, Pruitthealth-Austell has reported 22 new cases and two deaths related to coronavirus infection among residents. The nursing home, with 112 residents, has had 89 resident COVID-19 cases and six resident deaths. Sixty-four residents have recovered, and 30 staff members have tested positive.
One facility with over 25 beds that has been reported in the past, Provident Village at Creekside in Smyrna, does not appear in Tuesday's report.
