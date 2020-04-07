The number of cases of the coronavirus in Cobb County has risen to 550, with 29 deaths, according to the latest state Department of Public Health report.
As of noon Tuesday, statewide there have been 8,818 cases with 329 deaths.
About a fifth of the cases, 1,774 have been hospitalized. At 7 p.m. Monday, there were 517 reported confirmed COVID-19 cases in Cobb and 7,558 in the state.
Cobb remains the county with the fourth-highest number of cases, behind Fulton County at 1,124 cases and 36 deaths, Dougherty County at 939 cases and 52 deaths, and DeKalb County at 11 deaths.
Per state reporting, 5.2% of those confirmed to have been infected in Cobb County have died, per the state reporting, above the statewide rate of 3.7%.
In Cobb County, 21 men and eight women have died due to the virus. All but eight were confirmed to have an underlying health issue.
The people who have died in Cobb include:
♦ A 33-year-old man known to have an underlying health issue
♦ A 36-year-old man known to have an underlying health issue
♦ A 51-year-old man known to have an underlying health issue
♦ A 56-year-old man not known to have underlying health issue
♦ A 63-year-old woman known to have an underlying health issue
♦ A 65-year-old man known to have an underlying health issue
♦ A 66-year-old man known to have an underlying health issue
♦ A 67-year-old woman known to have an underlying health issue
♦ A 67-year-old man not known to have an underlying health issue
♦ A 67-year-old man known to have an underlying health issue
♦ A 68-year-old man known to have an underlying health issue
♦ A 71-year-old man known to have an underlying health issue
♦ A 71-year-old man known to have an underlying health issue
♦ A 75-year-old man known to have an underlying health issue
♦ A 75-year-old woman known to have an underlying health issue
♦ A 75-year-old man unknown to have an underlying health issue
♦ A 76-year-old man known to have an underlying health issue
♦ A 77-year-old man known to have an underlying health issue
♦ An 81-year-old woman unknown to have an underlying health issue
♦ An 82-year-old man known to have an underlying health issue
♦ An 82-year-old man unknown to have an underlying health issue
♦ An 82-year-old woman not known to have an underlying health issue
♦ An 85-year-old woman known to have an underlying health issue
♦ An 86-year-old man unknown to have an underlying health issue
♦ An 87-year-old man known to have an underlying health issue
♦ An 87-year-old woman known to have an underlying health issue
♦ A 93-year-old man known to have an underlying health issue
♦ A 95-year-old woman known to have an underlying health issue
♦ A 97-year-old man not known to have underlying health issue
Georgia’s number of confirmed cases (8,818) and deaths (329) by county:
Fulton 1124, 36
Dougherty 939, 52
Dekalb 645, 11
Cobb 550, 29
Gwinnett 525, 10
Clayton 266, 10
Hall 196, 0
Lee 195, 15
Henry 194, 3
Bartow 187, 11
Carroll 177, 4
Sumter 147, 6
Cherokee 144, 5
Chatham 117, 4
Douglas 111, 5
Forsyth 94, 1
Early 92, 5
Mitchell 90, 10
Floyd 89, 3
Terrell 87, 9
Rockdale 85, 2
Randolph 81, 4
Coweta 79, 2
Fayette 79, 4
Houston 79, 6
Clarke 77, 9
Richmond 74, 3
Colquitt 69, 5
Newton 65, 2
Paulding 60, 1
Worth 55, 3
Muscogee 53, 1
Spalding 50, 4
Columbia 46, 0
Crisp 46, 0
Troup 46, 3
Lowndes 44, 1
Tift 43, 1
Bibb 42, 1
Barrow 40, 3
Coffee 38, 2
Thomas 37, 0
Ware 37, 3
Oconee 32, 0
Glynn 29, 0
Calhoun 28, 1
Dooly 28, 1
Pierce 28, 1
Upson 28, 0
Baldwin 26, 1
Bryan 26, 2
Gordon 25, 3
Walton 24, 2
Laurens 22, 0
Greene 21, 1
Jackson 21, 0
Whitfield 21, 1
Dawson 20, 1
Polk 20, 0
Butts 17, 0
Decatur 17, 0
Effingham 17, 1
Meriwether 17, 0
Camden 16, 0
Peach 16, 2
Turner 16, 0
Haralson 15, 0
Lamar 15, 0
Burke 14, 0
Mcduffie 13, 2
Monroe 13, 1
Harris 12, 0
Liberty 12, 0
Seminole 12, 0
Miller 11, 0
Murray 11, 0
Stephens 11, 0
Washington 11, 0
Bacon 10, 0
Bulloch 10, 0
Clay 10, 1
Fannin 10, 0
Pickens 10, 2
Pike 10, 0
Schley 10, 1
Baker 9, 1
Irwin 9, 0
Lumpkin 9, 0
Madison 9, 1
White 9, 0
Dodge 8, 0
Macon 8, 0
Morgan 8, 0
Pulaski 8, 0
Toombs 8, 1
Catoosa 7, 0
Jenkins 7, 0
Jones 7, 0
Appling 6, 0
Ben Hill 6, 0
Brooks 6, 0
Habersham 6, 0
Jasper 6, 0
Johnson 6, 0
Talbot 6, 0
Warren 6, 0
Grady 5, 0
Lanier 5, 0
Lincoln 5, 0
Putnam 5, 0
Rabun 5,, 0
Taylor 5, 1
Wilkes 5, 0
Atkinson 4, 0
Berrien 4, 0
Candler 4, 0
Chattooga 4, 1
Jefferson 4, 0
Telfair 4, 0
Walker 4, 0
Webster 4, 0
Banks 3, 0
Brantley 3, 1
Charlton 3, 0
Clinch 3, 0
Cook 3, 0
Emanuel 3, 0
Franklin 3, 0
Gilmer 3, 0
Hart 3, 0
Heard 3, 1
Marion 3, 0
Mcintosh 3, 0
Quitman 3, 0
Screven 3, 0
Stewart 3, 0
Tattnall 3, 0
Union 3, 0
Wayne 3, 0
Wilkinson 3, 0
Chattahoochee 2, 0
Crawford 2, 0
Elbert 2, 0
Oglethorpe 2, 1
Towns 2, 0
Twiggs 2, 0
Wilcox 2, 0
Bleckley 1, 0
Dade 1, 1
Echols 1, 0
Hancock 1, 0
Jeff Davis 1, 0
Long 1, 0
Treutlen 1, 0
Wheeler 1, 0
Unknown 489, 7
