Cobb's new district attorney, Democrat Flynn Broad, will "concentrate on restorative justice and community engagement projects" according to a news release issued by the DA's office Monday.
Examples include "regular record restriction (expungement) events, a citizen’s DA academy, school literacy programs, and community mental health crisis training."
Broady ousted incumbent Joyette Holmes, a Republican and appointee of Gov. Brian Kemp, in November with 51% of the vote.
Broady has stressed aggressive prosecution of violent offenders while seeking alternatives to jail time for nonviolent offenders.
“The worst thing that you want to happen when you release a criminal … is for them not to be able to get a job and then have to resort back to criminal behavior in order to be able to survive,” he said in an interview with the MDJ after his victory.
One of Broady's first "restorative justice initiatives" will be a "New Year, New Start" event for former graduates of the county's veterans court the week of the Martin Luther King holiday, which is Jan. 18, according to the news release.
