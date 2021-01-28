ATLANTA — State Rep. Erick Allen, D-Smyrna, is making waves under the Gold Dome.
In just his second term in office, Allen was elected this week as chairman of Cobb County’s legislative delegation. He succeeds state Rep. David Wilkerson, R-Powder Springs, whose two-year term expired.
Joining Allen in his leadership position are state Rep. Teri Anulewicz, D-Smyrna, and state Rep. Mary Frances Williams, D-Marietta, who will serve as delegation vice-chair and secretary, respectively.
Speaking in the midst of a busy day of lawmaking at the Capitol, the MDJ caught up with Allen to talk about some of his goals and priorities as chairman.
First up were comments Cobb Board of Commissioners Chair Lisa Cupid made at the commission's retreat on Wednesday, where she expressed a desire to bring a 1% sales tax referendum next year for transit improvements, should her fellow commissioners agree. If approved by voters, the proposal would raise Cobb's sales tax from 6 to 7%.
Allen said while he’s in favor of the proposal, he wants to be sure the county approaches the matter carefully.
“I think we have to do it the right way. And if you look at what Gwinnett has done in the last couple of years, they've actually put that up for a referendum twice, and it failed,” he said.
County leaders, he added, should be mindful that taxpayers are already paying into two 1% Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST) funds—one for education, the other for general special projects.
Asked what kind of transit projects he’d like to see funded, Allen said he’s skeptical that rail projects are a viable path forward.
“We can be really innovative with other modes of mass transportation that work better for Cobb, than to fall back to the default of rail,” Allen said, adding that Smyrna’s participation in the Top End Transit project is a “very solid option.”
Another position advocated by a commission member comes from District 2 Commissioner Jerica Richardson, who has called for closing the controversial Sterigenics plant in Smyrna due to environmental and health concerns.
Allen said the plant’s shuttering would be a “positive step,” but emphasized its fate was in the hands of the county.
“I know they’ve got a lot going on right now with that—some legal action and legal issues, as well as some other studies … so if that’s her position, I would support that, but that’s a county decision.”
Anulewicz said the best thing that can be done is make sure stringent air quality requirements are enforced in Cobb and throughout the state.
"We can make sure that everyone in Georgia breathes clean air," Anulewicz said. "If they're just going to move somewhere else in the state and other people in the state are going to have to worry about their air quality, I don't think that's a solution."
As far as any future legislation for a proposed city of East Cobb or Mableton, Allen said he’s withholding his judgment until those plans are actually advanced.
“They both deserve a look, but as it stands right now, I’m not going to say I’m for or against,” Allen said. “We need to have a solid study with a defined map. Then we can look at both of those, and I also want to look at a study of what’s going to be the impact to the county.”
Among the pieces of local legislation Allen said Cobb voters might see is a bill he has filed to allow cities to regulate the use of fireworks and regulations on the dumping of coal ash.
That's also been a priority of Williams, who mentioned several bills are floating around to address the coal ash issue.
"Plant McDonough sits on the banks of the Chattahoochee, and the coal ash is literally, at its closest point, 700 feet from the Chattahoochee," Williams said. "It's a dangerous area to do this ... and it's about clean drinking water."
Allen also said he intends to join the push by lawmakers and educators to move teachers toward the front of the vaccine line to protect them from the coronavirus.
“We labeled a lot of people essential workers when this pandemic first hit,” Allen said. “And we seem to have forgotten about those essential workers now.
“I'm really focused on pushing the governor’s office and the Department of Public Health to reclassify our teachers into one of these top tiers, just like we did with doctors and nurses I think that teachers are just as vulnerable and just as important. And they should be moved up in line to get vaccinated as well.”
Allen faced Republican Taryn Bowman in November's general election, easily beating her with 20,716 votes or 58%. A native of Nashville, Tennessee, he holds a bachelor’s degree in human and organizational development from Belmont University, and a master’s in business administration from Kennesaw State University. A talent management consultant, he and his wife, Dr. Tameka Allen, have a daughter, Elise. They attend Word of Faith Worship Cathedral in Austell.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.