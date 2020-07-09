COBB COUNTY — Cobb County library visitors can visit some branches in person again, though some services are online only and locations that are open are taking precautions to prevent spreading the coronavirus.
“You can check out materials and take them home, you just can’t sit down and read the way you used to,” said Terri Tresp, branch services division director for the system.
The seven libraries that are open to in-person visitors are East Cobb Library, Mountain View Regional Library, North Cobb Regional Library, Sewell Mill Library and Cultural Center, South Cobb Regional Library, Vinings Library and West Cobb Regional Library.
At the locations that are open, visitors get a temperature check and are screened for symptoms. Directional arrows, much like those seen in grocery stores during the coronavirus pandemic, mark paths between shelves of books and other resources. Study rooms are closed off, chairs are missing and tables have been turned upside-down. And, visitors cannot bring their own laptops or tablets to use the internet.
“That is our way of really trying to make the space comfortable for patrons to come in,” Tresp said.
Masks are encouraged and made readily available, but not required, though library employees wear masks. Those who check out at the counter will find themselves separated from employees with Plexiglas.
Much like a normal visit, however, patrons can browse the shelves or use kiosks to find a book, request a hold to pick up and use some of the public computers.
Visitors also have the option of curbside checkout, where they can check out things they have on hold online and a library employee will bring them to their car at a designated time.
Books and other items that are returned go into quarantine, left in a box for four days to surpass 72 hours, after studies have suggested the virus dies on surfaces. Employees regularly clean common areas, photocopiers and service desks, Tresp said.
At Mountain View, branch manager Deborah Feanny said customers have had a largely positive response to the library’s reopening and the COVID-19 precautions there.
“Our patrons are very happy to come in,” she said.
According to Tresp, the library system is short about 40 employees. Many of those positions were vacant before the pandemic, but the county’s hiring freeze leaves them understaffed with more work to implement safety measures and run virtual programs.
Nearly all of the library system’s programming has gone digital, including children’s storytime, book discussions and clubs. Some children’s activities have an online guide and a kit that can be picked up and taken home.
While physical circulation is at about 40%, the libraries have seen record-high use of digital materials. In May, patrons checked out over 79,000 e-books and audiobooks, Tresp said.
Those who forget to turn something back in to the library may have some relief: Fines have been suspended and that will continue “for the foreseeable future,” Tresp said.
The hours for the seven open libraries are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays, and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays. For more information, visit www.cobbcat.org.
