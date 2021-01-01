Alora Reiman was welcomed into the world shortly after midnight at Wellstar Kennestone Hospital, the first baby born in Cobb County in 2021.
Alora was born at 12:21 a.m. Friday to parents Kristen and Matthew Reiman of Austell, weighing 4 pounds 11 ounces. She’s the couple’s first child.
The newborn made her entrance a little early and had an original due date of Jan. 16, her father told the MDJ.
“My wife went in for her doctor’s appointment, and her blood pressure was a little high, so they sent her into triage, and they decided they were going to induce her,” he said. “At seven o’clock her water just broke, and then at 12:21 our daughter was born.”
Alora and her mother were sleeping Friday afternoon after the family’s long day. The new parents are “tired, but very happy,” Matthew Reiman said.
“My reaction was like, ‘I can’t believe we made something like this.’ She was beautiful,” he said.
Matthew Reiman is training to become and emergency medical technician, and Kristen Reiman is an interior designer. As parents of the first baby of the year, the couple received a gift bag with a stuffed animal and other toys.
Wellstar Health System reports it delivers 15,000 newborns a year at seven of its 11 hospitals. At Wellstar Kennestone, about 5,600 babies are delivered a year.
