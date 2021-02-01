Last week was Cobb County’s deadliest in terms of reported lives lost to the coronavirus pandemic.
That’s been true two weeks in a row, according to data from the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Last week, which began Jan. 24, saw 47 deaths reported from COVID-19 in Cobb, the highest in any week since the pandemic began. The week before, the county saw 41 deaths. Before that, the deadliest week on record was the last week of May, which saw 34.
As of Monday, Cobb is averaging 6 COVID-19 deaths a day over the last seven days.
The good news for Cobb, and the rest of the state, is that cases have been in decline for the last three weeks. Monday, Cobb had a seven-day average of 319 cases a day, down from 576 on Jan. 12. However, that’s still well above the county’s spikes in July and August, which peaked with averages in the 250s and 260s.
Here’s a look at Cobb County and state coronavirus numbers reported Monday, and how they compare to the day before. All information comes from the Georgia DPH.
Cobb County's COVID-19 Numbers for Monday
|Category
|2/1/21
|Change
|Cases
|50,928
|+241
|Hospitalizations
|2,587
|0
|Deaths
|702
|+1
Georgia's COVID-19 Numbers for Monday
|Category
|2/1/21
|Change
|Cases
|752,448
|+2,587
|Hospitalizations
|50,323
|+86
|Deaths
|12,613
|+2
A Cobb-Douglas Public Health report, including data on how the coronavirus is affecting different ZIP codes, genders and ages, is available at reports.mysidewalk.com/17554e75c1#c-452027.
For the Georgia DPH’s full report, visit dph.georgia.gov/covid-19-daily-status-report.
National data can be found at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s website at cdc.gov.
