Cobb COVID-19 deaths by week.png
Buy Now

Cobb County COVID-19 deaths by week since Nov. 22, according to data from the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Coronavirus Graphic

Last week was Cobb County’s deadliest in terms of reported lives lost to the coronavirus pandemic.

That’s been true two weeks in a row, according to data from the Georgia Department of Public Health.

Last week, which began Jan. 24, saw 47 deaths reported from COVID-19 in Cobb, the highest in any week since the pandemic began. The week before, the county saw 41 deaths. Before that, the deadliest week on record was the last week of May, which saw 34.

As of Monday, Cobb is averaging 6 COVID-19 deaths a day over the last seven days.

The good news for Cobb, and the rest of the state, is that cases have been in decline for the last three weeks. Monday, Cobb had a seven-day average of 319 cases a day, down from 576 on Jan. 12. However, that’s still well above the county’s spikes in July and August, which peaked with averages in the 250s and 260s.

Cobb COVID-19 cases by week.png
Buy Now

Cobb County COVID-19 cases by week since Nov. 22, according to data from the Georgia Department of Public Health.

Here’s a look at Cobb County and state coronavirus numbers reported Monday, and how they compare to the day before. All information comes from the Georgia DPH.

Cobb County's COVID-19 Numbers for Monday

Category 2/1/21 Change
Cases 50,928 +241
Hospitalizations 2,587 0
Deaths 702 +1

Georgia's COVID-19 Numbers for Monday

Category 2/1/21 Change
Cases 752,448 +2,587
Hospitalizations 50,323 +86
Deaths 12,613 +2

A Cobb-Douglas Public Health report, including data on how the coronavirus is affecting different ZIP codes, genders and ages, is available at reports.mysidewalk.com/17554e75c1#c-452027.

For the Georgia DPH’s full report, visit dph.georgia.gov/covid-19-daily-status-report.

National data can be found at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s website at cdc.gov.

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, residents need trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by purchasing a digital subscription. Your subscription will allow you unlimited access to important local news stories. Our mission is to keep our community informed and we appreciate your support.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.