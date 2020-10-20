Here’s a look at Cobb County and state coronavirus numbers reported Tuesday, and how they compare to the day before. All information comes from the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Cobb County's COVID-19 Numbers for Tuesday
|Category
|10/20
|Change
|Cases
|21,255
|+59
|Hospitalizations
|1,925
|+16
|Deaths
|448
|0
Georgia's COVID-19 Numbers for Tuesday
|Category
|10/20
|Change
|Cases
|342,438
|+1,174
|Hospitalizations
|30,541
|+153
|Deaths
|7,674
|+18
Cobb County appears on Georgia's "emerging counties of interest" list based on increasing community spread. It is not, however, among the state's "high transmission counties" with the highest cases by population and positivity rates.
Statewide, the number of emerging counties increased from 43 last week to 56 this week.
In the last two weeks, Cobb has had 117 new cases per 100,000 people and 4.1% of those tested were positive, according to Georgia DPH.
A Cobb-Douglas Public Health report, including data on how the coronavirus is affecting different ZIP codes, genders and ages, is available at reports.mysidewalk.com/17554e75c1#c-452027.
For the Georgia DPH’s full report, visit dph.georgia.gov/covid-19-daily-status-report.
National data can be found at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s website at cdc.gov.
