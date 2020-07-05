Cobb County added 99 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the county’s total to 5,857, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Cobb County’s total is fourth-most among Georgia counties, behind Gwinnett (9,787), Fulton (8,883) and DeKalb (7,050).
There have been 919 hospitalizations for COVID-19 in Cobb County, according to the DPH daily status report, an increase of six hospitalizations since Sunday.
Cobb has reported 246 total COVID-19-related deaths Monday, which remained unchanged from Sunday. Cobb's total ranks second among Georgia counties, trailing Fulton’s 316 deaths.
According to the Cobb & Douglas Public Health report released Monday evening, Cobb has had a cumulative positivity rate of 6.41%.
Statewide, Georgia reported 3,745 new cases Monday, bringing the state total to 97,064 cumulative cases. The DPH reported 2,878 total deaths, bringing the state’s fatality rate from the virus to about 3%.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 2,841,906 cumulative cases nationwide Monday, an increase of 44,361 new cases from the day before. The CDC reported 235 new deaths, bringing the national death toll to 129,811. Based on Monday's figures, the COVID-19 death rate in the United States is about 4.6%. The CDC says 41 states or other jurisdictions have reported more than 10,000 cases of COVID-19.
For the Georgia DPH’s full report visit dph.georgia.gov/covid-19-daily-status-report. For the CDC’s full report, visit www.cdc.gov.
A Cobb & Douglas Public Health report, including data on how the coronavirus is affecting different ZIP codes, genders and ages, is available at https://reports.mysidewalk.com/17554e75c1#c-452027.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.