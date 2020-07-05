Cobb County added 79 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the county’s total to 5,758, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Cobb County’s total is fourth-most among Georgia counties, behind Gwinnett (9,645), Fulton (8,652) and DeKalb (6,905).
The DPH did not report any new hospitalizations among Cobb residents since Saturday. There have been 913 cumulative hospitalizations in the county to date, according to Sunday's report.
Cobb has reported 246 total COVID-19-related deaths, according to Cobb & Douglas Public Health, one more than was reported Saturday. That total ranks second among Georgia counties, trailing Fulton’s 314 deaths.
According to the Cobb & Douglas Public Health report released Friday evening, Cobb has had a cumulative positivity rate of 6.23%.
Statewide, Georgia reported 2,197 new cases Sunday, bringing the state total to 95,516 cumulative cases. The DPH reported 2,860 total deaths, bringing the state’s fatality rate from the virus to about 3%.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 2,841,906 cumulative cases nationwide Sunday, an increase of 52,228 new cases. The CDC reported 271 new deaths, bringing the national death toll to 129,576. Based on Saturday’s figures, the COVID-19 death rate in the United States is about 4.55%. The CDC says 40 states or other jurisdictions have reported more than 10,000 cases of COVID-19.
For the Georgia DPH’s full report visit dph.georgia.gov/covid-19-daily-status-report. For the CDC’s full report, visit www.cdc.gov.
A Cobb & Douglas Public Health report, including data on how the coronavirus is affecting different ZIP codes, is available at https://reports.mysidewalk.com/17554e75c1#c-452027.
