Cobb County is continuing to see high numbers of newly confirmed coronavirus cases, with 220 new cases Thursday, according to the state Department of Public Health.
The county’s cumulative total of COVID-19 cases is 5,301.
Tuesday was the highest one-day increase on record, with 247 new cases, and followed a jump in new cases over the past week. On Wednesday, Cobb’s cases were up by 204.
A total of 245 people in Cobb have died of the virus, with no new deaths since Wednesday. COVID-19 deaths have been declining overall since the last week of May, when there were 34 deaths.
There have been 886 reported hospitalizations in the county, per the state’s website. That’s 14 new hospitalizations since Wednesday. The Georgia DPH notes these figures are confirmed cases in which the person was hospitalized at the time the test result was reported to the state, and does not represent the number of COVID-19 patients currently admitted.
Dr. Janet Memark, director of Cobb-Douglas Public Health, issued a public health alert Wednesday, in which she said positivity rates at testing sites have risen above 10% and that hospitalizations are increasing. Memark has also said more of the confirmed cases are in younger people, including hospitalizations.
The Jim Miller Park testing site has had a cumulative positive rate of 5.74, per Cobb-Douglas Public Health’s latest report on its website. Last Friday, the most recent day available, the site had a 9.97% positive rate.
Memark said her agency is testing at the public health site at a high volume, and increased volume by 50% last week.
According to Memark, Cobb-Douglas Public Health has hired 54 contact tracers, who are responding to 75 individual outbreaks in the district.
Cobb remains fourth among Georgia’s 159 counties in terms of the number of cumulative confirmed cases (5,301), trailing Gwinnett (8,619), Fulton (7,527) and DeKalb (6,172).
A large number of non-Georgia residents have also tested positive in the state: 5,234.
Statewide, the number of positive cases was 87,709. The state reported 2,849 people in Georgia had died, making the state’s fatality rate from the virus about 3.25%.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported on its website Thursday that 2,679,230 people had tested positive for COVID-19 in the United States, and 128,024 had died. The national death rate based on these figures is about 4.78%. The CDC says 40 states or other jurisdictions have reported more than 10,000 cases of COVID-19.
For the Georgia DPH’s full report, visit dph.georgia.gov. For the full CDC report, visit www.cdc.gov.
For a Cobb-Douglas Public Health report that includes data on how the coronavirus is affecting different ZIP codes, visit bit.ly/2Nj3xs9.
Following information is from the Georgia Dept of Public Health (DPH) web site.
Cobb county had a cumulative number of virus cases of 5,037 on June 25th.
Today, July 2nd, the cumulative number of cases in Cobb county is 5,301. Thus, over the period of the last week, our total number of cases increased by 264.
We are a county with a population of near 800,000 persons, and our infection rate, according to DPH, is 670.5 per 100,000, which is the lowest in metro Atlanta and one of the lowest in the state. Moreover, over the period of the last four days, according to DPH, we have had only 12 new cases of the virus in Cobb county!
Is there really a need for all the doom & gloom and fear mongering?
