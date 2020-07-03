Cobb County added 206 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Friday, bringing the county’s total to 5,507, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Cobb County’s total is good for fourth-most among Georgia counties. Gwinnett, with 9,085 confirmed cases, leads the state. Fulton has reported 7,913 cases and DeKalb has confirmed 6,381 cases.
There have been 904 hospitalizations for COVID-19 in Cobb County, according to the DPH daily status report, an increase of 18 hospitalizations since Thursday.
Cobb has reported 246 total COVID-19-related deaths, according to Cobb & Douglas Public Health, one more than was reported on Thursday. That total ranks second among Georgia counties, trailing Fulton’s 314 deaths.
According to the Cobb & Douglas Public Health report, the Jim Miller Park testing site in Marietta has had a cumulative positivity rate of 6.22%. On Tuesday, the most recent date of available data, Cobb had a 9.09% positivity rate.
Statewide, Georgia reported 2,784 new cases on Friday, bringing the state total to 90,493 cumulative cases. The DPH reported 2,856 total deaths, bringing the state’s fatality rate from the virus to about 3.16%.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 2,732,531 cumulative cases nationwide on Friday, an increase of 53,301 new cases. The CDC reported 624 new deaths, bringing the national death toll to 128,648. Based on Friday’s figures, the COVID-19 death rate in the United States is about 4.71%. The CDC says 40 states or other jurisdictions have reported more than 10,000 cases of COVID-19.
For the Georgia DPH’s full report visit dph.georgia.gov/covid-19-daily-status-report. For the CDC’s full report, visit www.cdc.gov.
A Cobb & Douglas Public Health report, including data on how the coronavirus is affecting different ZIP codes, is available at https://reports.mysidewalk.com/17554e75c1#c-452027.
