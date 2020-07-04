Cobb County added 172 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, bringing the county’s total to 5,679, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Cobb County’s total is good for fourth-most among Georgia counties. Gwinnett, with 9,482 confirmed cases, leads the state. Fulton has reported 8,433 cases and DeKalb has confirmed 6,689 cases.
There have been 913 hospitalizations for COVID-19 in Cobb County, according to the DPH daily status report, an increase of nine hospitalizations since Friday.
Cobb has reported 245 total COVID-19-related deaths, according to Cobb & Douglas Public Health, one fewer than was reported on Friday. That total ranks second among Georgia counties, trailing Fulton’s 314 deaths.
According to the Cobb & Douglas Public Health report released Friday evening, Cobb has had a cumulative positivity rate of 6.23%.
Statewide, Georgia reported 2,826 new cases on Friday, bringing the state total to 93,319 cumulative cases. The DPH reported 2,857 total deaths, bringing the state’s fatality rate from the virus to about 3.06%.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 2,784,452 cumulative cases nationwide on Saturday, an increase of 51,921 new cases. The CDC reported 745 new deaths, bringing the national death toll to 129,393. Based on Saturday’s figures, the COVID-19 death rate in the United States is about 4.64%. The CDC says 40 states or other jurisdictions have reported more than 10,000 cases of COVID-19.
For the Georgia DPH’s full report visit dph.georgia.gov/covid-19-daily-status-report. For the CDC’s full report, visit www.cdc.gov.
A Cobb & Douglas Public Health report, including data on how the coronavirus is affecting different ZIP codes, is available at https://reports.mysidewalk.com/17554e75c1#c-452027.
