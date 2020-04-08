Cobb has had a total of 586 confirmed cases of the coronavirus, up from 566 cases Tuesday evening, according to the state Department of Public Health.
Twenty nine people from Cobb County have died of the virus -- no new deaths were reported after Tuesday evening.
As of noon Wednesday, the DPH reports 9,879 cases in Georgia, up from 9,156 cases Tuesday evening. Statewide, 361 people have died, up from 348 Tuesday evening.
In Georgia, 1,980 people, or about a fifth of those with COVID-19 infections have been hospitalized. The health department does not report hospitalizations by county, nor does it report how many people have recovered.
In Cobb, 4.9% of those confirmed to have been infected have died, per the state reporting as of Tuesday evening. For Georgia, the reported death rate is 3.7%.
Twenty one men and eight women in Cobb have died due to the virus. All but seven were confirmed to have an underlying health issue.
The people from Cobb who have died include:
♦ A 33-year-old man known to have an underlying health issue
♦ A 36-year-old man known to have an underlying health issue
♦ A 51-year-old man known to have an underlying health issue
♦ A 56-year-old man not known to have underlying health issue
♦ A 63-year-old woman known to have an underlying health issue
♦ A 65-year-old man known to have an underlying health issue
♦ A 66-year-old man known to have an underlying health issue
♦ A 67-year-old woman known to have an underlying health issue
♦ A 67-year-old man not known to have an underlying health issue
♦ A 67-year-old man known to have an underlying health issue
♦ A 68-year-old man known to have an underlying health issue
♦ A 71-year-old man known to have an underlying health issue
♦ A 71-year-old man known to have an underlying health issue
♦ A 75-year-old man known to have an underlying health issue
♦ A 75-year-old woman known to have an underlying health issue
♦ A 75-year-old man unknown to have an underlying health issue
♦ A 76-year-old man known to have an underlying health issue
♦ A 77-year-old man known to have an underlying health issue
♦ An 81-year-old woman unknown to have an underlying health issue
♦ An 82-year-old man known to have an underlying health issue
♦ An 82-year-old man known to have an underlying health issue
♦ An 82-year-old woman not known to have an underlying health issue
♦ An 85-year-old woman known to have an underlying health issue
♦ An 86-year-old man unknown to have an underlying health issue
♦ An 87-year-old man known to have an underlying health issue
♦ An 87-year-old woman known to have an underlying health issue
♦ A 93-year-old man known to have an underlying health issue
♦ A 95-year-old woman known to have an underlying health issue
♦ A 97-year-old man not known to have underlying health issue
As of Tuesday, there are 374,329 reported cases in the United States and 12,064 people have died of the virus, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Wednesday’s report was not immediately available.*
Georgia’s number of confirmed cases (9,879) and deaths (361) by county:
Fulton 1,238, 40
Dougherty 986, 61
Dekalb 703, 11
Cobb 586, 29
Gwinnett 563, 15
Clayton 292, 11
Hall 227, 0
Henry 214, 3
Lee 208, 15
Bartow 192, 12
Carroll 183, 4
Sumter 168, 5
Cherokee 151, 6
Chatham 123, 4
Douglas 122, 5
Mitchell 107, 11
Forsyth 99, 2
Early 96, 5
Floyd 93, 3
Terrell 93, 9
Houston 91, 7
Rockdale 86, 2
Fayette 85, 4
Randolph 82, 3
Clarke 81, 9
Coweta 79, 2
Richmond 76, 3
Colquitt 70, 5
Newton 67, 3
Paulding 66, 1
Worth 64, 3
Muscogee 56, 1
Spalding 56, 4
Bibb 50, 1
Columbia 48, 1
Crisp 48, 0
Lowndes 48, 1
Tift 47, 1
Troup 47, 3
Coffee 43, 2
Barrow 42, 3
Thomas 42, 2
Ware 42, 3
Pierce 35, 1
Oconee 33, 1
Calhoun 31, 1
Glynn 30, 0
Decatur 29, 0
Upson 29, 0
Baldwin 27, 1
Dooly 27, 1
Bryan 26, 2
Gordon 26, 3
Laurens 25, 0
Walton 25, 2
Jackson 23, 0
Greene 22, 1
Polk 22, 0
Dawson 21, 1
Whitfield 21, 3
Butts 20, 0
Turner 20, 0
Peach 19, 2
Effingham 18, 1
Meriwether 18, 0
Burke 17, 0
Camden 17, 0
Haralson 17, 0
Washington 17, 0
Brooks 16, 1
Mcduffie 16, 1
Harris 15, 0
Lamar 14, 0
Liberty 14, 0
Stephens 14, 0
Clay 13, 1
Johnson 13, 0
Seminole 13, 0
Bacon 12, 0
Bulloch 12, 0
Miller 12, 0
Monroe 12, 1
Morgan 12, 0
Macon 11, 0
Murray 11, 0
Baker 10, 2
Pickens 10, 2
Pike 10, 0
Schley 10, 1
White 10, 0
Dodge 9, 0
Fannin 9, 0
Irwin 9, 0
Lumpkin 9, 0
Madison 9, 1
Habersham 8, 0
Pulaski 8, 0
Talbot 8, 1
Toombs 8, 1
Catoosa 7, 0
Jenkins 7, 1
Jones 7, 0
Appling 6, 0
Ben Hill 6, 0
Grady 6, 0
Lincoln 6, 0
Warren 6, 0
Brantley 5, 1
Emanuel 5, 0
Jasper 5, 0
Lanier 5, 0
Marion 5, 0
Putnam 5, 0
Rabun 5, 0
Taylor 5, 2
Wilkes 5, 0
Atkinson 4, 0
Banks 4, 0
Berrien 4, 0
Candler 4, 0
Chattooga 4, 1
Cook 4, 0
Gilmer 4, 0
Jefferson 4, 0
Quitman 4, 0
Screven 4, 0
Stewart 4, 0
Telfair 4, 0
Union 4, 0
Wayne 4, 0
Wilkinson 4, 0
Charlton 3, 0
Clinch 3, 0
Crawford 3, 0
Elbert 3, 0
Franklin 3, 0
Hart 3, 0
Heard 3, 1
Mcintosh 3, 0
Tattnall 3, 0
Walker 3, 0
Webster 3, 0
Chattahoochee 2, 0
Dade 2, 1
Oglethorpe 2, 1
Towns 2, 0
Twiggs 2, 0
Wilcox 2, 0
Bleckley 1, 0
Echols 1, 0
Hancock 1, 0
Jeff Davis 1, 0
Long 1, 0
Treutlen 1, 0
Wheeler 1, 0
Unknown 859, 6
