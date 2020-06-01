Cobb's reported cumulative number of coronavirus cases reached 3,052 on Monday evening, per the latest data from the Georgia Department of Public Health.
That's 25 more cases than Sunday's evening report of 3,027 cases.
The DPH's website shows 183 people from Cobb County have died of the virus, eight more than were reported Sunday evening.
Cobb remains fourth among Georgia’s 159 counties in terms of the number of cumulative confirmed cases, behind Fulton (4,621), Gwinnett (3,870) and DeKalb (3,795).
Only Fulton County has had more residents die from the virus than Cobb with 241 deaths.
Statewide, the number of cases is 47,899. The state reports 2,089 Georgians have died, making Georgia’s fatality rate from the virus about 4.4%.
All 159 counties in the state have reported at least one case of the virus.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported on its website Monday that 1,787,680 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the United States, and 104,396 have died. The national death rate based on these figures is about 5.8%. The CDC says 31 states or other jurisdictions have reported more than 10,000 cases of COVID-19.
A reported 8,302 COVID-19 patients (17.3%) have been hospitalized statewide, including 674 in Cobb. That is about 22% of all of Cobb’s confirmed cases. Cobb has reported the second highest number of hospitalizations, behind Fulton with 875.
In Cobb, a county of more than 760,000 residents, the ratio of cases is roughly 386 for every 100,000 people. Approximately 6% of Cobb Countians who tested positive for the virus have died.
The Georgia DPH does not report how many people have recovered from the virus.
The Georgia DPH updates its COVID-19 status reports three times a day: 9 a.m., 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. Starting Tuesday, it will issue one report a day at 3 p.m. For the full report, visit dph.ga.gov.
For the full CDC report, visit cdc.gov.
For Cobb and Douglas Public Health’s look at how the coronavirus is affecting Cobb and Douglas counties, visit reports.mysidewalk.com/17554e75c1#c-452027.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.