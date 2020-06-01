Cobb's reported cumulative number of coronavirus cases reached 3,035 on Monday afternoon, according to the latest data from the Georgia Department of Public Health.
That's 10 more cases than Sunday's midday report of 3,025 cases.
The DPH's website shows 179 people from Cobb County have died of the virus, five more than were listed Sunday afternoon.
Cobb remains fourth among Georgia’s 159 counties in terms of the number of cumulative confirmed cases, behind Fulton (4,547), Gwinnett (3,812) and DeKalb (3,755).
Only Fulton County has had more residents die from the virus than Cobb with 235 deaths.
Statewide, the number of cumulative cases is 47,618. The state's death toll has reached 2,074, making Georgia’s fatality rate from the virus about 4.4%.
All 159 counties in the state have reported at least one case of the virus.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on its website Sunday that 1,761,503 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the United States, and 103,700 have died. The national death rate based on these figures is about 5.9%. The CDC says 31 states or other jurisdictions have reported more than 10,000 cases of COVID-19.
A reported 8,127 COVID-19 patients (17%) have been hospitalized statewide, including 663 in Cobb. That is about 21.8% of all of Cobb’s confirmed cases. Cobb has reported the third highest number of hospitalizations, behind Fulton with 850 and DeKalb with 664.
In Cobb, a county of more than 760,000 residents, the ratio of cases is roughly 383.89 for every 100,000 people. Approximately 5.9% of Cobb Countians who tested positive for the virus have died.
The Georgia DPH does not report how many people have recovered from the virus.
The Georgia DPH updates its COVID-19 status reports three times a day: 9 a.m., 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. Starting Tuesday, it will issue one report a day at 3 p.m. For the full report, visit dph.ga.gov.
For the full CDC report, visit cdc.gov.
For Cobb and Douglas Public Health’s look at how the coronavirus is affecting Cobb and Douglas counties, visit reports.mysidewalk.com/17554e75c1#c-452027.
(1) comment
I strongly suggest that MDJ readers who are interested in virus statistics go directly to the Georgia Department of Public Health web site and study the statistics for yourself. I take serious dispute with MDJ's interpretation of these statistics. For example, Cobb virus cases did NOT jump ten cases in the last 24 hours. My reading of the same statistics shows 3,025 cases on May 27th. Cobb did NOT increase by ten cases until today, June 1st. Today's case count for Cobb is 3,035. That is an increase of ten case over a period of five days and NOT in the last 24 hours, as the MDJ reports. Journalistic articles in today's highly charged political climate can be worded and manipulated in many ways. Here's a fresh idea, taking the same data, let's say wow, Cobb has had only ten new cases in the last five days, an average of only two new cases a day.
