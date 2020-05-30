Cobb's reported cumulative number of coronavirus cases reached 3,025 on Sunday afternoon, per the latest data from the Georgia Department of Public Health.
That's 23 more cases than Saturday's midday report of 3,002 cases.
The DPH's website shows 174 people from Cobb County have died of the virus, three more than were listed Saturday afternoon.
Cobb remains fourth among Georgia’s 159 counties in terms of the number of cumulative confirmed cases, behind Fulton (4,519), Gwinnett (3,775) and DeKalb (3,733).
Only Fulton County has had more residents die from the virus than Cobb with 233 deaths.
Statewide, the number of cases is 46,986. The state's death toll has reached 2,042 making Georgia’s fatality rate from the virus about 4.3%.
All 159 counties in the state have reported at least one case of the virus.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on its website Saturday that 1,737,950 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the United States, and 102,785 have died. Sunday's numbers were not available for this report. The national death rate based on these figures is about 6%. The CDC says 31 states or other jurisdictions have reported more than 10,000 cases of COVID-19.
A reported 7,946 COVID-19 patients (16.9%) have been hospitalized statewide, including 655 in Cobb. That is about 21.8% of all of Cobb’s confirmed cases. Cobb has reported the second highest number of hospitalizations, behind Fulton with 848.
In Cobb, a county of more than 760,000 residents, the ratio of cases is roughly 382.6 for every 100,000 people. Approximately 5.8% of Cobb Countians who tested positive for the virus have died.
The Georgia DPH does not report how many people have recovered from the virus.
The Georgia DPH updates its COVID-19 status reports three times a day: 9 a.m., 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. Starting Tuesday, it will issue one report a day at 3 p.m. For the full report, visit dph.ga.gov.
For the full CDC report, visit cdc.gov.
For Cobb and Douglas Public Health’s look at how the coronavirus is affecting Cobb and Douglas counties, visit reports.mysidewalk.com/17554e75c1#c-452027.
