Cobb County's total number of coronavirus cases went up by 204 Wednesday, bringing the cumulative total to 5,081, according to the state Department of Public Health.
Tuesday was the highest one-day increase on record, with 247 new cases, and followed a jump in new cases over the past week.
A total of 245 people in Cobb have died of the virus, two more than were reported Tuesday. COVID-19 deaths have been declining overall since the last week of May, when there were 34 deaths.
There have been 872 reported hospitalizations in the county, per the state’s website. That’s nine new hospitalizations since Tuesday.
Dr. Janet Memark, director of Cobb and Douglas Public Health, issued a public health alert Wednesday. In the announcement, she said positivity rates at the district's testing sites have risen above 10%. Higher percentages of tests yielding positive results indicate the surge is due to community spread, not simply an increase in testing, Memark said.
The local public health director has also said hospitalizations are increasing overall in Cobb, including for adults in their 20s and 30s.
Memark previously told the MDJ that anyone going out in public should wear a mask.
Of COVID-19 tests completed at Jim Miller Park, 5.74% have had positive results since they began testing there in March, according to the health department's latest report.
Memark said her agency is testing at the public health site at a high volume, and increased volume by 50% last week.
According to Memark, the health department has hired 54 contact tracers, who are responding to 75 individual outbreaks in the district.
Cobb remains fourth among Georgia’s 159 counties in terms of the number of cumulative confirmed cases (5,081), trailing Gwinnett (8,362), Fulton (7,277) and DeKalb (5,959).
A large number of non-Georgia residents have also tested positive in the state: 4,648.
Statewide, the number of positive cases was 84,237. The state reported 2,827 people died in Georgia, making the state’s fatality rate from the virus about 3.36%.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported on its website Wednesday that 2,624,873 people had tested positive for COVID-19 in the United States, and 127,299 had died. The national death rate based on these figures is about 4.85%. The CDC says 40 states or other jurisdictions have reported more than 10,000 cases of COVID-19.
For the Georgia DPH’s full report, visit dph.georgia.gov. For the full CDC report, visit www.cdc.gov.
For a Cobb and Douglas Public Health report that includes data on how the coronavirus is affecting different ZIP codes, visit bit.ly/2Nj3xs9.
