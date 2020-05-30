Cobb County has now had over 3,000 confirmed cases of the new coronavirus as of Saturday evening, per the latest report from the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Cobb's reported cumulative number of cases has reached 3,009, 22 more than Friday night's 2,987 reported cases.
The DPH's website shows 171 people from Cobb County have died of the virus, one more than Friday evening.
Cobb remained fourth among Georgia’s 159 counties in terms of the number of cumulative confirmed cases, behind Fulton (4,507), Gwinnett (3,769) and DeKalb (3,731).
Only Fulton County has had more residents die from the virus than Cobb, with 230 deaths.
Statewide, the number of cases was 46,331. The state's death toll has passed 2,000 with 2,004 deaths, making Georgia’s death rate from the virus about 4.3%.
All 159 counties in the state had reported at least one case of the virus.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as of Saturday, 1,737,950 people had tested positive for COVID-19 in the United States, with 102,785 deaths. The national death rate based on these figures is about 6%. The CDC says 31 states have reported more than 10,000 cases of COVID-19.
A reported 7,927 COVID-19 patients (17.1%) had been hospitalized statewide, including 656 in Cobb. That is about 21.8% of all of Cobb’s confirmed cases. Cobb continues to report the second highest number of hospitalizations, behind Fulton with 848.
In Cobb, a county of more than 760,000 residents, the ratio of cases is roughly 380.6 for every 100,000 people. Approximately 5.7% of Cobb Countians who tested positive for the virus had died.
The Georgia DPH does not report how many people have recovered from the virus.
The Georgia DPH updates its COVID-19 status reports three times a day: 9 a.m., 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. Starting Tuesday, it will issue one report a day at 3 p.m. For the full report, visit dph.ga.gov.
For the full CDC report, visit cdc.gov.
For Cobb and Douglas Public Health’s look at how the coronavirus is affecting Cobb and Douglas counties, visit reports.mysidewalk.com/17554e75c1#c-452027.
