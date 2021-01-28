PINE MOUNTAIN — When friends and family of Vincent Truitt showed up en masse at a meeting of Cobb’s governing board last fall, they thought they would each have an opportunity to speak before the board began its business.
It was not an unreasonable assumption. After all, a couple people speak at the beginning of every meeting. But the board has a rule: six people can speak at the beginning of the meeting, and, if there are more, they can speak toward the meeting's end.
Truitt’s supporters had come to admonish the county for not having done more in the wake of his death at the hands of a Cobb police officer last summer. The teenager was shot and killed while fleeing arrest, and his family were calling for the officer to be charged, among other things.
“Staff members, myself included, got to feel the wrath of those folks,” Cavitt recalled Thursday. It was par for the course, he said, just one example of an avoidable and recurring issue faced by the county’s communications staff.
During the second day of the board’s retreat at Callaway Resort and Gardens in Pine Mountain, Cavitt suggested a number of tweaks to the way the board runs its bimonthly meetings, tweaks he said would make the meetings more efficient and his job a little bit easier.
Those changes include capping the total time spent on public comment at each board meeting and not splitting speakers, which — as was the case last fall — have made people think favoritism was at play.
Cavitt also suggested holding public proclamations earlier and limiting them to five per meeting.
If the tweaks were enacted, Cobb would be much like its peers, Cavitt said. His department had surveyed metro Atlanta governments and others around the country similar in size to Cobb, and found that all, with the exception of Marietta and Paulding County, limited each speaker to three minutes. Those who speak at Cobb meetings get 5 minutes. Most other local governments also limited public comment to 30 minutes per meeting.
Even the Citizen Advocacy Center recommends limits on public comment for efficiency’s sake, Cavitt said. Atlanta’s City Council has no such limits and, last year, its members had to endure 17 hours of public comment regarding police reform.
“It just dilutes the message and the meaning of having public comment at all,” he said.
Although Georgia’s open meetings law doesn’t require any public comment, Cavitt, a former reporter, said he would “not ever, ever, ever, recommend we do not (offer public comment).“
Cupid said she had to think more about Cavitt's proposal.
"Prior to this conversation I would have never thought to assess our meetings by way of efficiency," she said. "But as a citizen, prior to coming on our board, I can share that I've valued being able to weigh in on matters of significance to my community. And I hope whatever decision that we make doesn't deter the ability for members of the public to discuss matters of importance to them in the county."
