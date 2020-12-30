IMG_1762.JPG
CobbLinc will resume collecting fares Jan. 11, the county announced Wednesday. 

CobbLinc buses have been free to ride since April 3, when the county suspended its fare and implemented a rear-door entry/exit policy in an attempt to promote better social distancing and protect its drivers from the coronavirus.

In making its announcement on social media, the county noted CobbLinc would be the last public transit provider in metro Atlanta to resume collecting fares. 

In August, east Cobb Commissioner Bob Ott said the system costs about $25 million to operate each year. Less than a quarter of that money comes from passenger fares. Half comes from the county's general fund and federal grants cover another 25-30%. 

Earlier this year, CobbLinc received $18 million through the CARES Act, the pandemic relief bill Congress passed in the spring. 

That money was meant to support operational expenses associated with impacts of COVID-19, which includes covering operating costs to maintain service, making up for lost revenue due to the pandemic, purchase of personal protective equipment, and payment of administrative leave of operations personnel, according to the state.

