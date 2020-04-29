CobbLinc staff say they are worried about their health while operating public buses during the coronavirus pandemic, especially since a safety supervisor reportedly died after contracting COVID-19.
The MDJ has been contacted by several CobbLinc staff, including bus drivers, who say their employer, First Transit, has been slow to provide cleaning and protective equipment for the pandemic and is poor at communicating to staff.
Cobb County government outsources its bus service, CobbLinc, to the Ohio-headquartered firm First Transit. CobbLinc, formerly CCT, operates almost 20 local routes and services with an annual ridership of around 2.5 million trips.
When asked to make Cobb Department of Transportation manager Erica Parish available for an interview, county spokesman Ross Cavitt referred the Marietta Daily Journal to First Transit.
None of the CobbLinc employees the MDJ spoke to were willing to be publicly identified.
One female bus driver of several years said 35 CobbLinc staff took Monday off to get tested for COVID-19, after learning of a colleague’s death Sunday.
That deceased worker, reportedly a supervisor in CobbLinc’s four-person safety team, had tested positive for COVID-19 over a week prior, the bus driver told the MDJ, adding it had led to the self isolation of the entire safety team.
“We were just told within the last week that we had someone in our safety department (who) had tested positive,” the bus driver said Monday, adding “everybody was in an uproar.”
“Our whole safety department was out, and it took rumors going around for anybody to say anything as far as management goes,” the driver said. “Unfortunately, he passed away yesterday (April 26). We were told he had a heart attack due to the coronavirus. It’s a scary thing.”
First TransitFirst Transit did not answer many of the MDJ’s questions concerning the allegations from CobbLinc staff, and cited privacy and respect for staff and their family members in regards to all health-related matters.
The company provided a statement to the MDJ on Tuesday, saying it immediately issued protocols and resources to reduce COVID-19 spread from the start of the pandemic, and continues to follow guidelines by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“In addition, we are proactively communicating with our employees about how to stay healthy with a focus on the importance of frequent hand washing and the use of hand sanitizer, gloves and masks,” First Transit stated, adding all such protective equipment was “secured” for the Cobb County facility.
“Buses are cleaned daily with CDC recommended disinfectant, and we have added the intermittent use of an ozonator for bus interiors and facilities,” the company said. “In partnership with Cobb County, all passengers are required to use only the rear doors for entry on buses.”
DriversA CobbLinc bus driver, who said they were awaiting COVID-19 test results, told the MDJ hand sanitizer and soap were being purchased by employees for their buses and work areas because company provisions were lacking.
The driver said many staff members were not wearing face masks, especially in the Marietta depot offices, and that staff had to ask for gloves and masks.
“First Transit doesn’t care about us,” the driver said. “That’s our main feeling. We were the last transit operator in Atlanta to have back door entry. They did go and buy clear shower curtains to put around the driver area but a lot of drivers said it was a distraction and they couldn’t see out their right mirror.”
Another employee, a paratransit driver, said the company had been slow to provide any items that are available, only distributing masks last week and gloves the week before that.
She reached out to the MDJ in late March to vent her frustration at what she described as the company’s lack of regard for driver safety.
“They’re not handing out masks, they’re not handing out gloves, they’re not sanitizing our buses, they’re trying to keep regular service. If everything is closed at 9 (p.m.), why are we still operating til 1 (a.m.)?” she said at the time. “They’re not doing anything to protect us.”
On March 20, maintenance manager Nelson Castro told the MDJ the company has been spraying down high-touch surfaces in its buses at night to supplement the regular cleaning routine.
The paratransit driver said that isn’t good enough.
“You have to sanitize our buses in-between shifts,” she said. “You can’t just wait until the end of the night. You should be sanitizing after a complete route.”
Another CobbLinc driver told the MDJ that union leaders had managed to get the Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority (MARTA) to sign an agreement protecting staff from salary cuts due to time off work as a result of the pandemic.
The driver said CobbLinc workers also want this type of agreement signed by First Transit so they don’t have to use personal sick and vacation days while in isolation.
One CobbLinc staffer said First Transit had sent mass text messages to employees providing updates, but not all workers got those texts.
One such text, sent to CobbLinc staff on April 24 and shared with the MDJ, advised staff a worker had tested positive for COVID-19.
“Hello team, as you are aware, one of our own tested positive for the coronavirus,” the text stated. “During this inconceivable time, stay encouraged and keep our minds moving in a positive direction as we all get through this pandemic. We are still doing our part at keeping the offices and common areas sanitized each and every night. Let’s continue these important safety acts as well by washing hands, using sanitizer, and staying home when sick.”
A First Transit letter to staff on the same date, reportedly posted on CobbLinc depot walls and also shared with the MDJ, states “First Transit wishes to inform you there has been a confirmed COVID-19 test for one of our employees at the Cobb location.”
“We’ve got people that are very scared and not knowing what this company is doing to alleviate anything,” a CobbLinc staff member told the MDJ. “It’s sad that here we are, driving the public, and we have nothing to fall back on.”
UnionBritt Dunams, Local 732 Amalgamated Transit Union president, updated union members via Facebook on April 24, saying in a live video feed that transit authorities in the metro Atlanta area seem hesitant to give answers about hazard pay for employees and other issues related to the pandemic.
“It’s like a waiting game,” Dunams said. “It’s a troubling time. This is something we cannot take lightly.”
Transit workers in Gwinnett County have also reportedly been threatening to strike over similar concerns with their employer, Transdev Services, according to media there.
The Georgia Community Coalition, a group formed by the Rev. Coakley Pendergrass to connect community leaders, organizations and citizens for improved quality of life, supports CobbLinc workers, as stated in its recent news release about an emergency union-called meeting for those workers held in Marietta on April 26.
Issues discussed at the meeting included notifications to employees of positive COVID-19 test results and extension of sick leave, hazard pay and quarantine pay, the coalition stated.
“First Transit nor the county have made no attempt to address these issues,” the coalition’s release states. “Please pray for and support these front line workers!!!”
