MARIETTA — Masks are now required at CobbLinc transfer centers and on all buses, following a mandate from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The order goes into effect at 11:59 p.m. Monday, requiring passengers to wear a mask while boarding, riding on and disembarking from buses, and on the premises of the county’s two transfer centers in Marietta and Cumberland.
The rule comes after the CDC issued a mandate Friday that people must wear masks that cover their mouths and noses while traveling “on conveyances into and within the United States."
Ross Cavitt, a spokesperson for Cobb County, said the transportation system has been giving away surgical masks to passengers who need one, and soon it will distribute some cloth masks at the transfer centers.
As to what will happen if passengers don’t wear masks, Cavitt said the Cobb Department of Transportation is drafting a policy and working with police for any issues that may come up. The transportation department hasn’t reported any significant issues before the rule change.
Cobb County runs CobbLinc through a third-party company, First Transit. Representatives of First Transit did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Face coverings will also be mandatory starting Tuesday for commuters on Xpress, which has routes in Cobb and the metro Atlanta area.
The Atlanta-Region Transit Link Authority, which manages Xpress, announced that masks covering the nose and mouth will be required for all customers riding Xpress, awaiting or disembarking their coaches and at their park and ride lots and bus stops.
"Mask Up to Board Up" messages will be posted at Xpress facilities.
Customers will be required to wear a mask and adhere to social distancing requirements. Xpress coach operators have been required to wear face coverings since the beginning of the pandemic and will continue to do so.
