Extra precautions are being taken by Cobb County’s public transport provider to minimize the risk of COVID-19 spreading among passengers and staff, the county stated.
CobbLinc is increasing its cleaning of public buses, providing sanitizing wipes for commonly used surfaces, giving hand sanitizer to bus operators and handing out useful information about preventing the spread of viral infection.
“Our operators are in contact with the public so it is important that we take steps both internally and externally to do what we can to minimize the risk for everyone,” said Andrea Foard, Cobb’s transit division manager.
In addition, Cobb County has formed an internal task force to monitor updates and meet daily to manage issues associated with COVID-19.
CobbLinc is currently:
• Sharing coronavirus prevention information with each bus operator and holding internal educational meetings.
• Posting coronavirus information flyers and fact sheets on staff bulletin boards, bus operator message boards, and common areas in the CobbLinc administration buildings.
• Sharing information with county employees, contractor employees and bus operators regarding coronavirus awareness and prevention as provided by the Federal Transit Administration and Cobb and Douglas Public Health Department.
• Providing Lysol wipes and spray to staff to disinfect common areas and high-touch surfaces.
• Providing bus operators with hand sanitizer to use when soap and water are not readily available.
• Establishing new cleaning protocols and additional measures to disinfect the interior of buses more frequently.
• Daily cleanings of equipment, high touch areas and or high foot traffic areas using products promoted to eliminate 99.9% of germs and daily inspections of the buses.
CobbLinc is encouraging passengers to:
• Carry an alcohol-based hand sanitizer (with at least 60% alcohol content) and use it after you leave the bus if you don't have access to water or soap right away.
• Clean your phone screen with an antibacterial wipe and wash your hands with soap and water after touching your phone.
• Don't touch your face, whether you're on or off the bus. The CDC recommends avoiding touching your eyes, nose, and mouth, specifically.
• If you're on a crowded bus and can't physically step away, turn your back towards the person coughing.
• Limit contact with high touch areas.
• If you use a napkin or tissue, discard it afterward.
