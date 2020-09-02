CobbLinc has cut service to a route running between Kennesaw and downtown Atlanta due to “consistently low ridership,” the county announced Wednesday.
The county’s announcement did not say whether the drop in ridership could be attributed to the coronavirus, which has taken a toll on CobbLinc as a whole and transit systems across the country.
Before the county’s announcement, Route 100 would offer eight rides between 5:45 and 7:30 a.m. every weekday morning. The morning route begins in Kennesaw at Busbee Park and ends in downtown Atlanta at Ted Turner Drive.
It will now offer two rides: one at 5:25 a.m. and another at 6:28 a.m.
During weekday afternoons and evenings, CobbLinc offered 11 rides between 3:15 and 6:30 p.m. The afternoon and evening route begins in downtown Atlanta and ends in Kennesaw.
Route 100 will now offer only three afternoon rides: one at 3:15 p.m., one at 4:30 p.m. and one at 6 p.m.
The coronavirus dealt a blow to CobbLinc ridership this spring when businesses were forced to shut down and people were told to shelter in place to limit the virus’ spread.
In 2019, the system averaged 180,000 riders per month. In April and May, fewer than 90,000 people rode on a CobbLinc bus.
Those figures have rebounded some, with more than 106,000 people using the system in June and July.
CobbLinc has cut service in other routes this year, county spokesman Ross Cavitt told the MDJ in August. And the system — which is run by Ohio-based First Transit — has implemented a number of measures meant to limit the virus’s spread, including ridership limits, nightly disinfecting and waiving fares so that passengers can board through the buses’ rear doors.
The county’s Wednesday announcement regarding Route 100 also said CobbLinc buses would remain free to ride “until further notice.”
Commissioner Bob Ott says it costs about $25 million to operate CobbLinc on an annual basis. The county’s general fund pays for about 50% of the cost with federal grants paying for between 25 and 30%. Ott said the fare box pays for the remainder.
