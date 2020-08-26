MARIETTA — Cobb County bus transit ridership plummeted in the spring as the coronavirus took hold of the United States. Now, passengers are returning to CobbLinc for transportation, but the transit system is moving far fewer people than it did a year ago.
In 2019, CobbLinc buses transported more than 2.1 million passengers, averaging more than 180,000 riders per month. That trend continued in the early months of 2020 as more than 193,000 riders took the bus in January and nearly 175,000 more rode in February. As the coronavirus swept the nation and forced businesses to shutter their doors in March, ridership plunged.
By April, CobbLinc accommodated only about half of its usual passenger load. The bus system provided nearly 82,000 trips in April, and more than 86,000 passengers rode the bus in May.
While the threat of the virus remains present, workers are returning to their jobs and relying on the bus system to get there. In both June and July, more than 106,000 passengers rode a CobbLinc bus, an increase of about 20,000 passengers compared to May.
Atlanta resident Bobby Glass, a construction worker who is building the new Park Street Elementary School in Marietta, said he uses the Cobb County bus system because he doesn’t own a car. Glass said the buses have been less crowded since the pandemic gripped the country in March, but he thinks occupancy restrictions — a virus mitigation strategy — play a big part in preventing crowds.
“They only let 12 or 13 people on at one time,” Glass said.
In addition to occupancy restrictions, the transit system also cleans buses regularly and is limiting seating behind the driver to give drivers space and protect them from the virus, according to county spokesperson Ross Cavitt. Earlier this week, county commissioners approved hazard pay for bus drivers working during a pandemic.
The county is also promoting a public service campaign “to urge riders to wear masks and socially distance when possible on CobbLinc buses,” Cavitt said.
Mashon Weems, a Forest Park resident, also relies on the bus to get to work. The construction worker has used the transit system to get from south Atlanta to Marietta, where he works with Glass on building the new Park Street Elementary School.
Weems said the buses “feel safe” and “seem clean.”
Glass, who relies on the transit system to get to construction sites in Atlanta’s suburbs, is not a fan of the occupancy restrictions because they have prevented him from boarding buses on two occasions.
“It’s messed up because if I’m last, I can’t ride,” he said. “Then I had to call my boss and let him know that I was going to be late.”
Glass said if the occupancy restrictions are going to continue, then the transit system should put more buses on the road.
“(They) should have two buses if that’s going to be the case,” he said.
However, running additional buses is not an option at the moment.
Cavitt said CobbLinc suspended and modified several routes this year because of low ridership. CobbLinc does not turn a profit from fares, Cavitt said, and it receives funding from a variety of sources to remain operational. Earlier this year, Cobb County received more than $18 million in federal CARES Act funding to keep public transit services running during the pandemic, but there may not be any more funding on the way.
“We do not know at this moment if any further federal assistance is forthcoming,” Cavitt said.
Commissioner Bob Ott says it costs about $25 million to operate CobbLinc on an annual basis.
“The county’s general fund pays about 50% of that. Federal grants is between 25 and 30% and then fare box is the remainder,” Ott said.
