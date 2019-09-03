A slew of CobbLinc bus service changes are coming into effect on Sept. 8, including the first Sunday service.
Other changes include the start of the new Rapid10 route, the elimination of three existing routes, updated schedules and streamlined route alignments.
“We hope that the systemwide changes will provide a more reliable commute and enhanced riding experience for our passengers and the opportunity to access public transportation seven days a week,” Andrea Foard, transit division manager for the Cobb County Department of Transportation, told the MDJ.
Previously known as Cobb Community Transit, CobbLinc has been operating since 1989, and provided more than 2.5 million passenger trips in its 2018 fiscal year.
One of the top five largest transit systems in the state of Georgia, CobbLinc has buses with WiFi so commuters can connect to transit information and entertainment on board, Foard said.
Buses are also equipped with automatic vehicle location technology, which allows customers to track buses in real time. The CobbLinc BusTime mobile application and online desktop version can be used for trip planning as well.
In Cobb, routes travel to and from destinations in Acworth, Austell, Kennesaw, Mableton, Marietta, Powder Springs and Smyrna.
For those heading to destinations elsewhere in the county, CobbLinc’s other routes span as far north as Acworth and can take riders south to Cumberland and even farther south out of Cobb into Atlanta to several MARTA stations.
“CobbLinc is an important transportation mode in the county,” said Erica Parish, the county’s transportation director. “In addition to benefits such as reducing traffic congestion and improving environmental conditions, the service offers an economic benefit by providing a mobility option to connect people and jobs in the county.”
A second phase of bus service improvements is still pending approval by county commissioners.
Here is a summary of the changes coming into effect on Sept. 8:
Sunday service:
Times for Sunday services vary by route, but in general the Sunday services will closely mirror Saturday services with some routes starting an hour later and some ending one to two hours earlier.
Rapid10:
The new Rapid10 route will operate from Kennesaw to downtown Atlanta along Cobb Parkway and I-75, providing fast, direct service between Kennesaw State University’s Kennesaw and Marietta campuses and limited-stop service between CobbLinc’s Cumberland and Marietta transfer centers.
This new route will provide faster service with reduced travel times between Kennesaw, Marietta, Cumberland and downtown Atlanta compared to the existing Route 10 service, with buses scheduled to arrive at the route’s 10 stops every 15, 30 or 60 minutes between 5:30 a.m. and 8 p.m. depending on peak times and days.
Rapid10 also features new vehicles with free WiFi, cloth seating and USB charging connections, and will help riders previously served by Routes 10A, 10B, and 10C, which are being eliminated from service.
Routes 10A, 10B and 10C:
The Routes 10A, 10B and 10C will be eliminated from service, with alternatives available for riders.
Route 10A users could use the new Rapid10 or Route 10 to travel to the Cumberland Transfer Center and transfer to the Route 15 or Cumberland Circulator to access SunTrust Park or the Cumberland area previously served by this route.
Route 10B riders could use the new Rapid10 or Route 10 to travel to the Cumberland Transfer Center and transfer to the Cumberland Circulator, Route 15, or Route 50 to access areas previously served by this route.
Route 10C riders could use the new Rapid10 to continue a one-seat ride between Midtown Atlanta, the Marietta Transfer Center and Kennesaw.
Route 10:
Route 10’s current alignment is staying the same but the service is now designed to overlap with the new Rapid10, so there is a bus at least every 15 minutes between the Cumberland Transfer Center and MARTA Arts Center on weekdays.
Route 10’s frequency is being reduced to 30 minutes all day and 60 minutes in the evenings, with service starting earlier and ending later during the week.
Route 15:
Route 15’s alignment is being modified to no longer serve Wildwood Parkway and instead will connect to SunTrust Park and the Cumberland Transfer Center via Circle 75 Parkway, Windy Ridge Parkway, and Cumberland Parkway.
Weekday midday frequency is being upgraded to every 30 minutes, and hours of service are being extended at night and on weekends, with buses running between 5 a.m. and 11 p.m. weekdays and between 7 a.m. and either 8 p.m. or 9 p.m. weekends.
Route 20:
Route 20 is being modified to operate in a bi-directional alignment during all time periods and will no longer serve Spring Hill Parkway.
Saturday hours of service are also being extended from 7 a.m. to 10:45 p.m.
Buses will frequent stops every 30 minutes weekdays and hourly during weekends.
The five stops being eliminated from the route along Springhill Parkway are at Skyline Trail, Norwood Drive, Post Spring apartment complex, Mount Wilkinson Parkway, and Spring Hill Road.
Route 40:
Route 40’s alignment is being modified to provide more direct services to downtown Marietta, WellStar, Town Center, and KSU. This route will travel through downtown Marietta via Church and Cherokee Streets, rather than Route 45, to better connect to the amenities along Bells Ferry Road and in Kennesaw. Segments along South Marietta and North Marietta Parkway will be eliminated. The route’s northern segment is being straightened to eliminate travel through low-ridership residential areas. The bus will continue on Townpark Lane and across the Skip Spann Connector to access KSU. Segments along George Busbee Parkway, Townpark Drive, and Frey Lake Road will be eliminated and service hours extended.
Buses will travel every hour between 6 a.m. and midnight weekdays, between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m. Saturdays and between 7 a.m. and 8 p.m. Sundays.
Route 45:
Route 45’s alignment is being modified to provide more direct service from the Marietta Transfer Center to serve Cobb Parkway, Barrett Crossing, Town Center and KSU. The northern portion of the route is being streamlined to reduce travel distance and eliminate low ridership segments in Kennesaw. The route will operate via George Busbee Parkway and Busbee Drive between Town Center and KSU, with services on Frey Road, Chastain Meadows Parkway and North Marietta Parkway eliminated. This route will overlap with Route 40 to provide consistent 30-minute services between Town Center and KSU. Route 45’s path through downtown Marietta will be moved to Route 40, providing Route 45 riders with a more direct connection between Cobb Parkway and the Marietta Transfer Center. Later evening and earlier morning services will also be provided on weekdays.
Hourly buses will operate between 5:30 a.m. and 10:30 p.m. weekdays, between 7:30 a.m. and 10:30 p.m. Saturdays and between 8:30 a.m. and 8:30 p.m. Sundays.
Route 50:
Route 50’s alignment is being shortened in Marietta to no longer provide service on Cobb Parkway and Fairground Street. The realigned Route 45 will serve existing Route 50 ridership north of Roswell Road. In Cumberland, the route will continue straight on Akers Mill Road instead of looping around on Cobb Galleria Parkway and Cumberland Boulevard. The shorter Route 50 alignment will reduce travel times between Marietta and Cumberland, as well as improve the route’s on-time performance. To meet the needs of Tip Top Poultry employees off North Marietta Parkway, two outbound trips from the Marietta Transfer Center in the morning will deviate to the factory. In the afternoon, two return trips will run from Tip Top to the Marietta Transfer Center. Route 50 will provide 30-minute weekday service between Marietta and Cumberland, with services extended later in the evening on Saturdays.
Express Routes:
Route 100 will maintain its Downtown Atlanta alignment and continue to serve MARTA Five Points Station. The alignment is being slightly modified in Kennesaw to gain access to the managed lanes on I-75 in the peak direction. Service frequency and span will remain the same.
Route 101 will maintain its Downtown Atlanta alignment and continue to serve MARTA Five Points Station. The alignment is slightly modified in Marietta to gain access to the managed lanes on I-75 in the peak direction. The schedule is updated. Frequency and span will remain the same.
Route 102’s movement through Midtown is being modified. Rather than circulating through Atlanta, Route 102 will serve the Arts Center Station, facilitating an easy connection to MARTA. Trips to the Arts Center will use the Northside Drive HOV exit and continue to 17th Street NW, which will also provide access to Atlantic Station. Additionally, Route 102 will utilize the managed lanes on I-75 in the peak direction to avoid congestion and reduce travel times.
