Police are not filing criminal charges against the driver of a CobbLinc bus involved in a fatal collision with an electric scooter rider in Midtown last week.
Atlanta resident William Bradford Alexander, 37, died around 10:30 p.m. on July 17 when he fell off the electric scooter he was riding and under the right rear tires of a CobbLinc bus taking passengers to the Arts Center MARTA Station, police say.
The police incident report states Alexander was dead before first responders were able to extricate him from under the bus.
Atlanta police investigator James White said after examining video footage of the incident and speaking with witnesses, officers decided the bus driver was not at fault.
“The Atlanta Police Department will not be pursuing criminal charges against the driver of the bus involved in the fatal crash,” he said Thursday. “The investigation has concluded that the scooter rider, Mr. William Alexander, was traveling by the Cobb County transit bus when he fell off the scooter and under the right rear tires of the bus, where he suffered fatal injuries.”
The police decision came just after a public protest near the accident site, where about 55 people gathered Wednesday night to demand better infrastructure downtown for those using alternative modes of transport, including electric scooters, as opposed to cars.
Construction around the accident site, near the West Peachtree and 15th Street intersection, had closed some of the sidewalks in the area at the time of the fatal collision — something the protesters drew attention to.
The police incident report states the bus driver was traveling north on West Peachtree, approaching the 15th Street intersection.
She stopped at the light and began turning right onto 15th Street when the light turned green, the report states.
“The rider of the scooter came off the sidewalk and onto the road behind the bus and rode in between the bus and the barricades on the right side of the bus,” the report states. “The rider was speeding up as the bus was making its turn and ran into the side of the bus during its turn. The rider fell from the scooter and fell into the path of the rear wheels and was run over.”
CobbLinc is operated by First Transit for Cobb County.
“We are deeply saddened about the incident involving one of our buses last night, and our thoughts go out to the family of the victim,” Cobb County spokesman Ross Cavitt told the MDJ the day following the collision. “We are also very concerned about the welfare of our CobbLinc driver, the passengers on the bus and anyone who may have witnessed this incident,” he said, adding that video from a bus camera would be turned over to Atlanta police as part of the investigation.
First Transit has not responded to the MDJ’s requests for information and comment in relation to the incident.
