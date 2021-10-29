IMG_4185.JPG

A CobbLinc bus stops at the Marietta Transfer Center.

 File

CobbLinc bus service has announced several service adjustments ahead of the World Series games at Truist Park.

Routes 10 and 25 will operate additional trips Friday through Sunday, including late night "sweeper" service for fans leaving the games to Atlanta MARTA stations and the Marietta transfer station.

The Circulator will combine its blue and green routes before 5 p.m. this weekend, and then operate on its normal schedule after 5 p.m.

For complete information on the route changes, visit https://www.cobbcounty.org/transportation/news/cobblinc-service-adjustments-world-series.

(0) comments

