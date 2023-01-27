CUMBERLAND — Members of the Cobb County Youth Commission and Cobb Chairwoman Lisa Cupid presented a mental health town hall at the Papa John’s corporate offices at The Battery Atlanta Thursday night.
Launched by Cupid two years ago, the youth commission is a program for high school students to learn about how local governments function, engage in civic affairs, and become future leaders of change in their communities.
About 100 parents and teens gathered to discuss the mental health issues facing young people today while eating pizza and drinking Pepsi. Parents were invited to gather in a different location while the teens stayed in the reception hall to learn and share about high school struggles with social media, relationships, and anxiety over their future.
A panel of speakers — clinical psychologists, therapists, school counselors, and licensed social workers — provided resources while answering questions and interacting in a discussion of ideas, awareness and change. The panelists emphasized the importance of finding someone to speak with — a therapist, school counselor, friends, parents — advising nobody can aid those who keep their problems locked inside. It is important to share the burden. The panel also suggested that the teens listen to music that made them feel good or engage in an activity they enjoy.
The meeting started with youth commission members talking about why they decided to have a town hall devoted to mental health. One member read facts from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website stating that "more than one in three high school students had experienced persistent feelings of sadness or hopelessness in 2019, a 40% increase since 2009. In 2019, approximately 1 in 6 youth reported making a suicide plan in the past year, a 44% increase since 2009."
The meeting covered difficult topics, from not being able to get meaningful conversations with school counselors — only a few counselors for hundreds of students — to economic disparity and healthcare costs.
Angel Ngana, 16, a junior at Harrison High School, stood in front of the crowd and told her personal story of struggle and recovery.
"I want to be more involved in the community," she said afterward. "I want to continue to do things that help with mental health and group outreach because that's very important to me. Change comes through compassion."
Cupid told the teens how impressed she was with their questions and answers.
"I am so humbled by what I heard and the level of sincerity and honesty and openness and transformation some of you have talked about and have exhibited tonight," she said. "I hope you draw encouragement from each other."
Cupid spoke of how much there is to learn regarding social media and the new stresses young people must face and overcome.
"We all have our challenges," Cupid said. "You can use your own challenges to be there for someone else."
Aarsheya Gunjal, 15, a freshman at Kennesaw Mountain High School, described why she joined the youth commission.
“I joined because I thought it was a great way for me to get into local government and especially because I had so many ideas, Gunjal said. “I used to talk to my peers a lot, and I saw that by maybe having these ideas that I heard from the people around me, I could make an impact in my community by bringing this up to our local adults.”
Gunjal said the night's meeting was a success.
“I definitely got a whole lot out of this,” Gunjal said. “I learned so many different things about how I can manage my own mental health and how I can overcome the barriers of my mind. I feel a lot better, and this is actually the first youth town hall meeting I’ve come to, but it definitely won’t be the last.”
Cameron Barry, 15, a sophomore at Sprayberry High School, said he enjoyed the meeting.
“I got involved because I’m really interested in changing youth today," Barry said. "I wanted to become a part of this because I see opportunity to help change and I really love to help our youth as I see the issues first-hand. I feel that as we get older and progress that our decisions that we make now as youth really can affect our lives in the future.”
At the end of the meeting, presenters shared the following links where young people can find mental health sources:
- Cobb Collaborative Mind Your Mind Resources: https://www.cobbcollaborative.org/mind-your-mind
- NAMI Cobb: https://namicobb.org
- Call or Text 988: Suicide & Crisis Lifeline: https://988lifeline.org/
Youth were also encouraged to contact their school counselors and let them know how they were feeling.
