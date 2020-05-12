YMCA locations in Kennesaw and east Cobb are opening back up for limited services Friday, as two of the first seven YMCA clubs to reopen from coronavirus-related closures in metropolitan Atlanta.
On Friday the Northwest Family YMCA at 1700 Dennis Kemp Lane in Kennesaw and the Northeast Cobb Family YMCA at 3010 Johnson Ferry Road in east Cobb will open their wellness spaces only, for fitness activities allowed under federal and state guidelines.
“Phase one will closely follow protocols set forth by Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Georgia Department of Public Health, including regular temperature checks, designating entry and exit points, cleaning and disinfecting of surfaces and shared spaces, social and physical distancing, spacing of fitness equipment, wearing of masks and controlling traffic patterns inside the facility,” the YMCA of Metro Atlanta stated in a news release Tuesday. “Additionally, all activities will be limited to individual workouts with trained staff positioned to monitor and enforce social distancing.”
The organization says it has planned a phased approach for reopening centers and services through August. It closed facilities in mid-March in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
The YMCA locations opening limited spaces May 15 will also be able to resume some lap swim, group exercise and tennis activities from Monday, which members must reserve online.
On May 25, another six YMCA locations, including the McCleskey-East Cobb Family YMCA at 1055 East Piedmont Road in northeast Marietta, will also reopen; and on June 1, six more in the metropolitan area will follow suit.
“The health and safety of our Y members, staff and community remains our top priority,” said Lauren Koontz, president and CEO of the YMCA of Metro Atlanta. “The way we will interact with each other will be different, but what will not change is our members’ ability to connect with others while improving their wellness.”
The organization plans to implement the second phase of reopening in mid-June, intending to open “additional areas for broader use,” followed by more services resuming in July and August, “which will reflect services and activities similar to YMCA operations pre-COVID-19,” the organization’s press release stated.
“In a few instances, some Y branches may open for youth programming prior to a branch opening for member services,” the YMCA of Metro Atlanta stated.
YMCA of Metro Atlanta opening dates:
May 15
- Carl E. Sanders YMCA at 1160 Moores Mill Road NW in Atlanta
- Northwest Family YMCA at 1700 Dennis Kemp Lane in Kennesaw
- East Lake Family YMCA at 275 E Lake Boulevard SE in Atlanta
- Northeast Cobb Family YMCA at 3010 Johnson Ferry Road in east Cobb
- Robert D. Fowler Family YMCA at 5600 W Jones Bridge Road in Peachtree Corners
- Summit Family/Fayette Outdoor YMCA at 1765 GA-34 in Newnan
- Covington Family YMCA at 2140 Newton Drive NE in Covington
May 25
- Cowart Family YMCA at 3692 Ashford Dunwoody Road in Atlanta
- Ed Isakson/Alpharetta Family YMCA at 3655 Preston Ridge Road in Alpharetta
- The Villages at Carver Family YMCA at 1600 Pryor Road SW in Atlanta
- J.M. Tull-Gwinnett Family YMCA at 2985 Sugarloaf Parkway in Lawrenceville
- McCleskey-East Cobb Family YMCA at 1055 E Piedmont Road in Marietta
- Arthur M. Blank Youth YMCA at 555 Luckie Street NW in Atlanta
June 1
- Forsyth County Family YMCA at 6050 Y Street in Cumming
- Andrew and Walter Young Family YMCA at 2220 Campbellton Road SW in Atlanta
- South DeKalb Family YMCA at 2565 Snapfinger Road in Decatur
- Wade Walker Park Family YMCA at 5605 Rockbridge Road SW in Stone Mountain
- G. Cecil Pruett Community Center Family YMCA/Cherokee Outdoor YMCA at 151 Waleska Street in Canton
- Decatur Family YMCA at 1100 Clairemont Avenue in Decatur
For more information, visit ymcaatlanta.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.