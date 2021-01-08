In a matter of days, the 2020 election cycle will draw to a close in Cobb County.
Cobb County Board of Elections Director Janine Eveler said Friday elections workers are working to finish counting the last provisional, absentee and overseas ballots for the Jan. 5 runoff election.
On Wednesday, Cobb uploaded an additional 7,244 absentee ballots, bringing the total number of ballots cast in the election up to 358,027.
As of Friday evening, Raphael Warnock received 203,426 votes in Cobb County, while Kelly Loeffler received 154,531. Jon Ossoff received 200,557 to David Perdue’s 157,470.
The deadline for overseas and military ballots to be received by the Board of Elections was Friday at 5 p.m. That deadline also applied to provisional ballots that needed to be “cured” by voters. Eveler did not know how many of those ballots had already been received, but the board’s website indicates that as many as 1,089 overseas and military ballots and 325 provisional ballots are outstanding, as of the last tally on Thursday.
Those ballots will be counted at Jim R. Miller Park on Saturday. Elections workers will also need to sort through about a dozen absentee ballots requiring adjudication.
Then on Thursday, Jan. 14, Cobb will certify its runoff results. The deadline for statewide certification is Jan. 22. Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff, the projected victors of the runoff election for Georgia’s two U.S. Senate seats, cannot be sworn into Congress until the results are certified.
