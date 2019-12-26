A Cobb man is behind bars facing felony murder and other charges after police say he fatally shot a woman he lived with and injured her teenage son during a domestic incident just before Christmas.
Juan Antonio Gonzalez, 32, was arrested by Cobb police and booked into the county jail on the evening of Dec. 21, without bond, facing six felonies including murder, aggravated assault, fleeing police and possessing a gun during the commission of a crime, records show.
Police said they were called to reports of an armed person, possibly involved in a fight, at a house on Spring Valley Road in unincorporated Cobb, south of Marietta, just before 6 p.m. on Saturday.
When the first officer got to the home, Gonzalez shot at him several times while attempting to flee, striking the officer’s patrol car, police said.
“Investigators discovered a defect in the rear driver’s side window of the police vehicle consistent with a projectile fired from a handgun,” Gonzalez’ arrest warrant states.
A high-speed pursuit ensued with additional police officers, who chased Gonzalez as he drove over 100 mph in his 2010 Dodge Ram pickup truck about six and a half miles southeast, to the intersection of South Cobb Drive and Highlands Parkway in south Smyrna, records show.
“Said accused eventually lost control of his vehicle, causing a traffic accident which resulted in his physical arrest,” police said.
When officers entered Gonzalez’ home once he had been apprehended, they found the body of 38-year-old Oralia Melo Meza, a Dec. 23 news release from Cobb police stated.
She was an occupant of the house, along with Gonzalez and at least one child, police said.
“A 16-year-old male victim was also found and transported to a local hospital for treatment of a non-life threatening gunshot to the arm,” the police news release stated.
Gonzalez’ warrant states he shot Meza an unknown number of times with a handgun, and she was struck with an unknown number of bullets, resulting in her death.
The teenage victim was shot once in the right shoulder, per Gonzalez’ warrant.
Officer Sydney Melton, spokeswoman for the Cobb County Police Department, confirmed the young male victim is the son of Meza.
“All parties live in the same residence, but there is no familial relationship between the two victims and the suspect,” Melton said, adding that there is no indication any additional suspects were involved.
Police said no officers were injured during Gonzalez’ apprehension.
Gonzalez is subject to a detainment order by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, according to his jail record.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.