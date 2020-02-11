A 30-year-old Cobb County woman is in jail accused of murder, strangulation and cruelty to children in the first degree, records show.
Shekinah Ayesha Akbar, of southeast Marietta, was arrested by Cobb County police around 5:40 p.m. on Monday and booked into the county jail on the three felony charges without bond just after midnight, her jail record shows.
Akbar lives in the Cumberland Crossing Apartments near the intersection of Cobb Parkway and Delk Road, and was arrested at the Cobb County Police Department’s building on North Marietta Parkway in Marietta, her record shows.
No arrest warrants for Akbar are publicly available at this stage.
The MDJ has reached out to Cobb County police for more information on the case.
Return for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.