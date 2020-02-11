A 30-year-old Cobb County woman is in jail accused of fatally strangling her juvenile daughter, records show.
Shekinah Ayesha Akbar, of southeast Marietta, was arrested by Cobb County police around 5:40 p.m. on Monday and booked into the county jail on three felony charges without bond just after midnight, her jail record shows.
The charges are murder, aggravated assault/strangulation and cruelty to children in the first degree.
Cobb police said, in Akbar’s arrest warrant, that she physically assaulted her juvenile daughter, resulting in the child’s death, around 9 a.m. on Monday in her home on Hidden Glen Drive in the Cumberland Crossing Apartments complex.
“The juvenile victim had visible injuries and bruising throughout her body, as well as visible injuries to her neck, consistent with strangulation,” police said in the warrant. “The juvenile victim was subsequently transported to a local hospital and was ultimately pronounced deceased.”
The apartment complex where the assault allegedly occurred is near the intersection of Cobb Parkway and Delk Road.
Akbar was arrested at the Cobb County Police Department’s building on North Marietta Parkway in Marietta, her jail record shows.
She can only be granted bond by a Cobb Superior Court judge, her warrant states.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.