Civil rights icon Martin Luther King Jr. would have been 91 this year.
The Baptist minister who became a civil rights hero through his leadership and principles of nonviolent resistance to racism is celebrated every year on the third Monday of January each year.
Kids will stay home from school, government offices will be closed and events are planned across Cobb to teach about King’s role in history and celebrate his legacy of activism.
One of the area’s signature events is the annual Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration hosted by the county NAACP branch and the Cobb County government. This year’s event will be held at the Cobb Civic Center from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., and will feature musical acts, speakers, awards and more.
The event is free, but Cobb NAACP President Jeriene Bonner-Grimes said seats tend to fill up quickly.
“Each year the talent gets better, the interest grows and more people want to spend the national holiday being blessed by some superior talent coming from around our community,” she said. “And it’s all about going back to what Dr. King celebrated, all people coming together, and that’s what we look forward to.”
The Cobb County branch of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference will host its annual parade through Marietta, now with a new title: the Walk for Freedom.
“We still believe in celebrating, but we also want the event to be looked at as a furtherance of helping educate our community of the value of investing time in our continued effort to improve the quality of life for everyone in Cobb County,” said branch president Ben Williams. “Although some people may miss the symbolism of the transition, many of us have come to realize that sometimes the symbolism is very important in terms of bringing real meaning to substance.”
Lineup for the walk will be at 11 a.m. at LGE Community Credit Union, 430 Commerce Park Drive SE in Marietta, across from the civic center. The parade will travel north on Fairground Street, turn left on Roswell Street and head for Marietta Square, concluding at the Bank of America. A closing ceremony will take place on the stage on Marietta Square immediately following the walk.
Williams said the ceremony will include important information for members of the community.
“We’re going to continue to infuse at least some information that’s going to be helpful. For example, we’ve got some critical elections coming up in 2020, and equally critical is participating in the 2020 census, and we still have before us our fight to see if we can squeeze justice for all out of our criminal justice system,” he said.
The grand marshals will be Lena Ford, an 11-year-old business owner, and Miss Georgia Teen Brianna Michelle Gholston.
