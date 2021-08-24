MARIETTA — Cobb County staff are again weighing an update of county codes governing short-term rentals, as platforms like Airbnb and VRBO continue to boom across metro Atlanta.
Major features of the code amendments as proposed would designate a locally-based agent to serve as a point of contact for code enforcement and neighbors, require property owners to obtain business licenses and implement a tiered fine system for code violations.
The county noticed a rise in short-term rentals (defined as spaces rented for 30 days or less) around five years ago, but currently has little idea of their numbers without a formalized monitoring or licensing system.
“Right now, we have nothing,” Community Development Director Jessica Guinn said at a work session Tuesday afternoon.
That should change this year with the enactment of House Bill 317, Guinn added. That bill took effect July 1 and requires short-term renters to pay hotel/motel and other local taxes.
What the county does have a sense of is the code enforcement problems created by Airbnbs and other such properties, which are driven by parking violations, litter and noise problems. A number of those are attached to so-called “party houses,” where organizers charge an entry fee and attract hundreds of revelers. Those typically lead to heaps of garbage, cars parked on lawns, and noise complaint after noise complaint, according to Code Enforcement Manager Cathey Pickett.
The county began working on a series of code amendments in 2019, picking them up again in early 2020, but those were tabled with the onset of the pandemic.
Guinn said the requirement that property owners designate an agent — modeled after reforms in Hall County, Savannah and other jurisdictions — would go a long way toward helping with those issues. The agent would be on-call 24 hours a day to respond to any complaints and resolve them in a timely manner.
Should that fail, the county could enforce penalties of $500 for a first violation, and $750 and $1,000 for the second and third violations within a 12-month period. Responding to a question from Commissioner JoAnn Birrell, Guinn said her office hadn’t yet worked out a point at which a house would have its license revoked, but added, “there’s got to be some point that you get shut down.”
Chairwoman Lisa Cupid said she had concerns about permitting “a continuing transient population within a residential community” (referring to short-term renters and vacationers) while Cobb continues to be stringent about enforcing its cap on unrelated persons under one roof. County code currently allows no more than one unrelated adult in a single-family residence, or two unrelated adults if they have children or grandchildren.
“What you’re explaining is exactly why we need a short-term rental code,” Commissioner Keli Gambrill replied. “With short-term rentals, because we don’t have anything on our code, this will continue to go on. We will continue to have people go in, and running homes, and being a nuisance to the neighborhood, and it’s going to be difficult to enforce.”
After the meeting, Cupid said she had no issue with Guinn’s recommendations, but didn’t want to pave the way to open homes up for business without addressing other living arrangements.
“It’s people who know each other, a lot of times they’re related, but it may be more of a distant relationship living together … I’m just having a little bit of heartburn about how we facilitate a short-term rental process without considering the history of our decision-making,” Cupid said. “I’d much rather see three unrelated people live in a home over time than see three different (groups) coming into a home within a month, or three weeks.”
