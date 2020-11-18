Cobb election workers have finished counting by hand nearly 400,000 ballots that were cast in the presidential election, but the county’s election chief refused to disclose what those results were when asked by the MDJ Wednesday.
Cobb officials said the state, not the county, will release the results of Cobb’s hand-counted presidential ballots.
It was not clear when or how those results would be released, and a representative of the secretary of state’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Cobb Elections Director Janine Eveler said all of the county’s 396,551 ballots that were accepted in the certified results have been counted again, this time by hand, and that election workers were finalizing the upload to state officials Wednesday.
Last week, Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger ordered the state’s 159 counties to each conduct an audit of the presidential race by counting ballots by hand. Cobb began the recount on Friday, but had to redo that day’s results because Cobb mistakenly thought they could use machines to tabulate the ballots. Raffensperger gave the counties until 11:59 p.m. Wednesday to submit results.
“The audit was done to validate the tabulation done on the Dominion system. We have not seen any anomalies,” Eveler said in an email.
Dominion Voting Systems is the company that makes the state’s new voting machines.
After Georgia certifies its statewide election results, it could still conduct a formal recount if President Donald Trump requests one. If that happens, workers will rescan ballots through machines again and tabulate a new result.
Eveler previously said she expected all the costs of the audit to be covered by a grant from the Center for Tech and Civic Life that the county received earlier this year.
Asked for an estimate of how much the audit cost, Eveler said, “I am not calculating the cost of the audit.”
Eveler did not respond to a question about how many workers hand-recounted the Cobb ballots.
