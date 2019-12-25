MARIETTA — A warm festive meal and companionship boosted dozens of people’s spirits as they gathered at MUST Ministries’ complex for the homeless in Marietta on Christmas Day.
Jacob and Mary Smith, regulars at the shelter were offering their pet dogs Cocoa and Fiona the scraps off their plates when the MDJ visited the complex around midday Wednesday.
“There’s nowhere else we could have gotten a meal like this today,” Jacob Smith said. “It’s very helpful. They’re excellent at MUST.”
Around 18 volunteers from local churches were helping MUST staff dish up meals and give out packs of socks, hats, water and candy to those at the shelter on Elizabeth Church Road off Cobb Parkway between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Dec. 25.
By 12:30 p.m., around 120 people had been fed glazed ham, macaroni and cheese, green beans, chicken pasta bake, sweet potato casserole, dinner rolls, cookies, cake and fresh fruit.
Most ate at the shelter, which was decked out in festive decorations, while others took their meals to go.
An additional dozen or more children were also given books and toys at MUST’s Christmas event.
For Marietta husband and wife Mike and Kathy Dickens, members of the Christ Lutheran Church, volunteering on Christmas Day proved to be fulfilling and fun.
“I think just seeing the smiles and the joy on their faces, it’s a really nice way to spend Christmas,” Kathy Dickens said.
“We’ll absolutely be back to do this again next year,” Mike Dickens added.
The couple was easily visible at MUST’s Loaves & Fishes Kitchen, plating up festive fare to visitors alongside fellow Christ Lutheran Church members Marianne and Emily Mabry.
Together the volunteers sang Christmas carols and laughed their way through the two-hour free public meal service, a yearly festive tradition at the shelter.
“People seem really grateful,” one volunteer told the MDJ as she handed gifts to a mother on her way out.
