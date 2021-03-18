MARIETTA — Cobb County School District’s virtual options next year will include full-time remote learning for all grades, plus hybrid and supplemental options for high schoolers.
Students who don’t choose the virtual option can still attend their neighborhood school in person. Both options will be five days a week, Monday to Friday.
Jennifer Lawson, the district's chief academic officer, presented options for virtual instruction for the 2021-22 school year Thursday to school board members: a full-time remote option for elementary school-aged students, full-time remote for sixth through 12th grade, and blended and supplemental programs for high schoolers.
The elementary school option will enroll students in their home school to learn remotely. Students will participate in live instruction and learn independently.
Though students will be enrolled at a specific school, they will be in a geographic “cluster” and may learn from a teacher at another school, district staff said.
Middle and high school-aged students will be able to enroll in the Cobb Online Learning Academy, according to the district. As in the elementary option, they will have live instruction and independent work.
Students will be enrolled in the academy, rather than their home school, and may be able to take classes from teachers based at various schools in the district.
High school students will be able to take a combination of in-person and virtual classes through Cobb Horizon High School, the district's alternative school. Teachers there will be full-time and based at the school.
The last virtual option is a supplemental program called Cobb Virtual Academy. Its students would stay enrolled in their local school and would work independently. These classes will be led by part-time, adjunct educators.
Superintendent Chris Ragsdale has said the district’s goal for next school year is to generally have teachers either giving in-person or virtual instruction, but not both at the same time. Some teachers may have a schedule that consists of some in-person and some virtual classes.
Registration for virtual school options will be open for grades six through 12 from March 22 through April 1. Parents will be able to register for elementary school remote learning April 19 through May 2. Families interested in virtual school will be asked to make a semester commitment for elementary school and a yearlong commitment for middle and high school.
More information, including registration, will be available online starting 5 p.m. March 22 at www.cobblearningeverywhere.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.